Paige Spiranac Is Golf’s ‘Father Figure’ While Practicing Swing in New Video
Paige Spiranac will be your father figure, just put your tiny (golf glove-cloaked) hand in her’s.
The popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who became a brand “Legend” in 2024 after her glamorous photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.—has returned to Instagram this month after a brief hiatus from posting on the app. Since her comeback, she’s been sharing videos that are fun, stylish and, let’s be honest, a little sassy (and we’re more than here for it!).
Her latest clip was no exception, and it featured a classic, sultry tune that a certain pop sensation recently interpolated on her record-breaking new album.
Spiranac will be your “Father Figure”
In the brief video, the athlete stepped up to a golf simulator to practice her swing while wearing a signature Spiranac outfit.
For bottoms, the model opted for a pair of bright red, figure-hugging leggings tucked into crisp white crew socks and matching sneakers. She also sported white on top, wearing one of the zip-up compression tanks she swears by when it comes to a comfortable swing for ladies who might have a little more going on in the bust area. Her blonde hair was left down with natural waves, while her glam was equally natural.
Text written over the clip read, “How I feel when I outdrive guys.” As she struck an impressive swing, “Father Figure” by George Michael began to play in the background. Spiranac turned around, smiling sassily at the camera before sprinting off-screen.
Fan reactions
Spiranac’s 4 million Instagram followers have been happy to see the athlete posting on the app again, and you already know they were quick to jump in the comment section to applaud her latest fun and flirty post:
“Beautiful swing 🔥,” one fan praised.
“Great form,” another complimented.
“I feel targeted,” Samuel Riggs of Barstool Sports joked.
“Red is your colour 🔥,” a commenter exclaimed.
The queen of Halloween
And as October rolls on, it promises to be a fun month for Spiranac.
Alongside her return to posting on Instagram, the model also announced that she’s bringing back her popular “31 Costumes in 31 days” series, where she cosplays as a fan-favorite pop culture character every day leading up to Halloween. “All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years 👻🎃🔥,” she wrote in her announcement on X (formerly Twitter).
“I’ve done two years in a row now of 31 Halloween costumes, so I have boxes of Halloween costumes just sitting in my apartment,” Spiranac told SI Swimsuit back in 2024 of the annual tradition. “I would say the cosplay costumes are my most favorite. We did a Captain America look, we’ve done Catwoman, Velma, Sailor Moon. Those are definitely my favorites. Cammy from Street Fighter. It’s really fun to do the cosplay.”
So if you’re looking for some last-minute Halloween costume ideas, look no further than your “Father Figure!”