Paige Spiranac Crushes New TikTok Trend With Savage Video in Plunging Blue Crop Top
Paige Spiranac is one of many Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models we can always count on to deliver us addicting content on social media. The 31-year-old former professional golfer, who made her debut on our pages in 2018 when posing for photographer James Macari on the beaches of Aruba, is a dedicated content creator, often sharing golf tips, gorgeous selfies and other daily updates with her followers. And with her impressive follower count—a combined 5.6 million across TikTok and Instagram—we understand why.
For her latest, Spiranac participated in the viral “Women in Men Fields” TikTok trend, in which women lean into behavior men typically follow, as well as being part of a male-dominated field. Last week, college basketball player twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder poked fun at their boyfriends while taking part in the trend, and now, the Colorado native has something she wants to say. As expected, the results are equal parts savage and hilarious.
Taking a jab at how emotional some men get while participating in their fantasy football league, Spiranac stared into the camera and smirked, writing: “When he’s having a bad week in fantasy football and I tell him to stop being so emotional,” adding the hashtag: #womeninmalefields. Of course, she’s commenting on the fact that women are always depicted as being the overly emotional ones—when we’ve all seen how heartbroken a guy can become over his fantasy team.
Watch her TikTok video here.
“But why do you need to be in 7 different [leagues],” Spiranac captioned her TikTok video, which used the song “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj as the sound. The golfer sported a flattering, plunging, baby blue halter crop top which featured the cutest front tie. She wore her hair in a blowout style of loose curls along with her signature glam.
Unsurprisingly, Spiranac’s comments section flooded with compliments and reactions. “How dare you, Paige!😂😂😂,” one fan joked.
“lol hilarious and true,” a second wrote.
“This woman is PERFECT ❤️🔥,” a third added.
Spiranac made her triumphant return to SI Swimsuit just this year, where she was featured as a Legend alongside over 20 other iconic models for the brand in celebration of its 60th anniversary. Photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., she matched her fellow models in a gorgeous champagne-colored floor-length gown, owning her status on the pages of the 2024 issue. The anti-bullying advocate and businesswoman is a total inspiration and we can’t wait to see what she does next. (Hint: hosting sports and casino-themed shows is one exciting venture to look out for.)