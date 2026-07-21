Penny Lane’s Adventurous Vacation Pics Share the Same Energy As Her 2026 Shoot

Penny Lane’s latest Instagram post was filled with snapshots featuring the model sporting beautiful bikinis in adventurous locations, so it should come as no surprise that it quickly caught our eye!

The certified holistic health coach shared the 10-photo carousel following her weekend in Ibiza, humorously captioning the post “Only boats and hopes here ✨.” In the cover photo, Lane sported a breathtaking layered blue and gray bikini from Kim Kardashian’s popular SKIMS line as she relaxed on a boat, jetting off into the bright waters of the popular vacation destination.

And Lane has plenty of experience rocking a stylish swimwear look, having appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit three times over the years. Making her debut in Portugal back in 2024, the model returned for a chilly sophomore shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2025.

This year, Lane was back for round three, taking to Botswana for an action-packed photo feature alongside fellow models Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek and Meredith Mickelson. On the set, the team took in all the beauty Botswana had to offer, from its sun-drenched shorelines to the out-of-this-world lodging options provided by world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent.

“[SI Swimsuit] has been one of the most impactful things in my life, not just for my career, but for the women it’s brought into it. The friendships I’ve made feel like they’ll last forever,” the model penned in an Instagram caption about her time on set. “Africa was truly unforgettable. The memories we created make me feel like the richest person in the world. Since coming back from that trip, there isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t smile to myself about how special that time was ...”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

When it came to the wardrobe for the special shoot, the pieces selected by the SI Swimsuit team aimed to “merge soft, romantic vibes with adventurous, safari-inspired looks, resulting in a marvelous mix of styles and silhouettes.” The result was an unforgettable moment that captured the energy of pure adventure mixed with the glamour of a classic Old Hollywood film.

Scroll on to relive Lane’s adventurous 2026 SI Swimsuit shoot through a few standout snapshots!

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

You can check out Lane’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit gallery here!

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