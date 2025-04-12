This SI Swimsuit Photo Collection of Katie Austin Will Leave You Speechless
Certified fitness trainer and SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin just knows how to take our breath away. The 31-year-old, who co-won the open casting call in 2021 and landed a spot in the magazine, has truly evolved over the years with the brand. While traveling across the globe to some of the most gorgeous locations, she’s served some of the most unforgettable poses in some of the most beautiful swimwear. From her very first shoot in New Jersey to her most recent in Bermuda, she never fails to impress.
Let’s go through some of her very best photos throughout the years with SI Swimsuit that we truly will never get over.
2021: Atlantic City, N.J.
Austin was a total knockout on the beaches of the Jersey Shore in 2021 and she surely made an impression on us. Flaunting her toned figure with expert fitness moves, she wore bright and bold pieces while looking effortlessly beautiful and strong in the sand. She was captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
While on set with SI Swimsuit this year, she urged fans to follow her lead and try out for Swim Search for their shot at appearing in the magazine.
“This is your reminder to audition for Swim Search. If you needed an extra push, then this is it, take it as your sign,” Austin shared. “I auditioned for three years before I got it and it has truly changed my life. I’m here in Bermuda—year five—and if I never submitted my tape I would never be here today.”
2022: Montenegro
After co-winning Swim Search, Austin returned in 2022 for her official rookie shoot, this time in Montenegro with photographer James Macari. There, she leaned into Earth tones, rocking white, brown and tan colors against the stunning city backdrop.
“The shoot is something you can’t really put into words,” she said at the time. “I cried when I got home just because it’s something you dream about for so many years, and then you realize it’s actually happening, and it’s indescribable.”
2023: Dominican Republic
Austin returned the following year where she reunited with Macari in the Dominican Republic. Being back on the beach called for bright, flirty colors again and she looked totally gorgeous posing in the sand.
“I mean, it’s just, first up, it’s an honor to be in the issue year one, right? And then winning Swim Search was really a crazy moment. I feel like that was, like, the most insane experience of my life, especially winning it with my best friend [Christen Goff]. But now, year three, it’s just such an honor to be invited back,” she told In The Know in 2023. “And I feel so, just so happy with where I’m at with the brand, to be honest, because I feel so much more confident.”
“On my shoot, I just was so comfortable. I was so confident,” she added—and the photos prove that.
2024: Portugal
Running it back another year, Austin channeled cottagecore vibes when posing for Ben Watts’s lens in Portugal for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue. Captured in front of a gorgeous valley, the scenic backdrop was truly one of a kind. As always, she brought her A-game to the shoot last year, this time rocking feminine colors and styles including florals and ruffles.
2024 was an especially momentous year for Austin, who also got married to longtime love Lane Armstrong and landed other exciting business opportunities. While reflecting in December, she called it one of her most “fulfilling” years yet.
2025: Bermuda
Fast forward to 2025 and Austin traveled to Bermuda, where she worked with Watts again for another spectacular photo shoot. Set to be featured in this year’s magazine—which hits stands in May—we’ve only shared one sneak peek photo from set so far, but it’s certainly made an impression. In the tropics, the content creator looked fabulous in an orange bikini bottom and an elaborate, glamorous beaded body chain.
Stay tuned for more photos of Austin from her incredible Bermuda shoot when the magazine is released next month.