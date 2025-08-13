Relive All 11 Taylor Swift Albums With These Archival SI Swimsuit Photos
This week, Taylor Swift officially announced her upcoming studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, while on the New Heights podcast alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. While its release date has yet to be revealed, we’re sharing SI Swimsuit looks that represent each of her 11 released albums in anticipation of her newest drop.
Taylor Swift
It’s only fitting to pair Swift’s debut album with the debut shoot that primed Camille Kostek for SI Swimsuit stardom. The model’s 2019 shoot with the magazine earned her a cover spot—propelling her for success with the brand and SI Swimsuit Legend status in 2024.
Fearless
In both Swift’s original cover art from the album’s 2008 release and her newer “Taylor’s Version” in 2021, golden hues encapsulate the artist. Surfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model Caroline Marks knows how to rock the color, as she donned a golden It’s Now Cool bikini in Boca Raton and paired it with her Olympic gold medal.
Speak Now
Speak Now automatically drew our attention to this high-waisted number, worn by Robin Holzken in Scrub Island at the start of the 2020s. Featuring an athletic scoopline top and boyshort bottoms, this sparkling suit exudes modern regality—similar to Swift’s “Taylor’s Version” of the album, which was released 13 years after its original 2010 debut.
Red
Swift dropped Red as her fourth studio album, while Brooks Nader sported this red-hot suit from Matthew Bruch in the Dominican Republic. Originally joining the brand as the winner of the 2019 Swim Search, Nader scored her first cover spot in her fifth consecutive shoot.
1989
We welcomed Ilona Maher to the magazine in New York—like Swift’s first track of 1989, “Welcome to New York”—for her digital cover in 2024. The Olympic rugby star also sported a signature red lip, like the 14-time Grammy Award winner, for a number of shots with photographer Ben Watts.
Reputation
Reputation entered Swift’s discography with force and power, similar to Brianna LaPaglia’s digital cover for the magazine in January. Plus, her snakeskin suit from SAME pays homage to the snake imagery used in anticipation of the album’s launch.
Lover
This shot of Olivia Dunne in a crochet Andi Bagus ensemble screams Lover. From the two-piece’s dainty and intricate detailing, to the complementary magenta flowers in the shot’s foreground, this matches the hues of Swift’s seventh album.
Folklore
This shot of Josephine Skriver reminded us of the moody, sultry tone of Folklore, which was released five years ago this month. In Montenegro, the Denmark-born model repped a one-shoulder lovewave suit for her third shoot with the brand in 2022.
Evermore
Effortlessly ethereal in Wyoming, Danielle Herrington skipped in the earth-toned foliage for her fourth shoot in the fold. While not wearing a flannel, like Swift in the album’s cover art, Ruven Afanador’s frame displays the set’s natural beauty.
Midnights
Swift’s makeup on the Midnights album cover is a sure standout when reflecting on her discography. Her sparkling navy eyeshadow to match the cover image’s font brought us back to this shot of Barbara Palvin, where the SI Swimsuit brand staple posted in a shiny silver top in radiant navy waters.
The Tortured Poets Department
Inspired by Swift’s styling from her April 18 Instagram post—the same day The Tortured Poets Department dropped— and her Fortnight music video, this Elizabeth Shevelev dress that Nicole Williams English wore for her SI Swimsuit debut made a statement in neutrals.