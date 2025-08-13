Swimsuit

Relive All 11 Taylor Swift Albums With These Archival SI Swimsuit Photos

While we wait for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to debut, we’re bringing back our favorite SI Swimsuit looks to match every album from the pop star.

Bailey Colon

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This week, Taylor Swift officially announced her upcoming studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, while on the New Heights podcast alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. While its release date has yet to be revealed, we’re sharing SI Swimsuit looks that represent each of her 11 released albums in anticipation of her newest drop.

Taylor Swift

Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Josie Clough/Sporits Illustrated

It’s only fitting to pair Swift’s debut album with the debut shoot that primed Camille Kostek for SI Swimsuit stardom. The model’s 2019 shoot with the magazine earned her a cover spot—propelling her for success with the brand and SI Swimsuit Legend status in 2024.

Fearless

Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

In both Swift’s original cover art from the album’s 2008 release and her newer “Taylor’s Version” in 2021, golden hues encapsulate the artist. Surfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model Caroline Marks knows how to rock the color, as she donned a golden It’s Now Cool bikini in Boca Raton and paired it with her Olympic gold medal.

Speak Now

Robin Holzken was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Robin Holzken was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by MIKOH. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Speak Now automatically drew our attention to this high-waisted number, worn by Robin Holzken in Scrub Island at the start of the 2020s. Featuring an athletic scoopline top and boyshort bottoms, this sparkling suit exudes modern regality—similar to Swift’s “Taylor’s Version” of the album, which was released 13 years after its original 2010 debut.

Red

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Swift dropped Red as her fourth studio album, while Brooks Nader sported this red-hot suit from Matthew Bruch in the Dominican Republic. Originally joining the brand as the winner of the 2019 Swim Search, Nader scored her first cover spot in her fifth consecutive shoot.

1989

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We welcomed Ilona Maher to the magazine in New York—like Swift’s first track of 1989, “Welcome to New York”—for her digital cover in 2024. The Olympic rugby star also sported a signature red lip, like the 14-time Grammy Award winner, for a number of shots with photographer Ben Watts.

Reputation

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Reputation entered Swift’s discography with force and power, similar to Brianna LaPaglias digital cover for the magazine in January. Plus, her snakeskin suit from SAME pays homage to the snake imagery used in anticipation of the album’s launch.

Lover

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This shot of Olivia Dunne in a crochet Andi Bagus ensemble screams Lover. From the two-piece’s dainty and intricate detailing, to the complementary magenta flowers in the shot’s foreground, this matches the hues of Swift’s seventh album.

Folklore

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by lovewave provided by Revolve. Earrings by Miche
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by lovewave provided by Revolve. Earrings by Michelle Ross. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This shot of Josephine Skriver reminded us of the moody, sultry tone of Folklore, which was released five years ago this month. In Montenegro, the Denmark-born model repped a one-shoulder lovewave suit for her third shoot with the brand in 2022.

Evermore

Danielle Herrington poses in Wyoming wearing a string bikini and white open dress.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Top by Jen's Pirate Booty. Belt by Lovestrength. Boots by FRYE. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Effortlessly ethereal in Wyoming, Danielle Herrington skipped in the earth-toned foliage for her fourth shoot in the fold. While not wearing a flannel, like Swift in the album’s cover art, Ruven Afanador’s frame displays the set’s natural beauty.

Midnights

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Swift’s makeup on the Midnights album cover is a sure standout when reflecting on her discography. Her sparkling navy eyeshadow to match the cover image’s font brought us back to this shot of Barbara Palvin, where the SI Swimsuit brand staple posted in a shiny silver top in radiant navy waters.

The Tortured Poets Department

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by DU CIEL. Dress by Elizabeth Shevelev. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Inspired by Swift’s styling from her April 18 Instagram post—the same day The Tortured Poets Department dropped— and her Fortnight music video, this Elizabeth Shevelev dress that Nicole Williams English wore for her SI Swimsuit debut made a statement in neutrals.

More from the SI Swimsuit archives:

