Remi Bader Opens Up About the One Shift That Finally Cleared Her Skin
If there were a simple solution to solve every skin issue in one day, there’s no telling how many people would be begging to know everything about it. While there’s unfortunately no such solution yet, Remi Bader may be able to help someone out there clear their skin, as she’s now sharing what worked for her on her personal journey to healthier skin.
During Swim Week 2025 in Miami, Fla., Bader chatted with the SI Swimsuit team about her skincare dos and don’ts. During the conversation, she shared a few pearls of wisdom that shed light on just how important it is to see a medical professional if you’re able to, as they can often assist with any specific issues at hand.
“To be honest, I’ve had a journey with my skin. The past year, my skin [has] changed a lot,” Bader shared. “I’m on spironolactone and I’ve been keeping up with facials and just really taking care of my skin and not just using random products.”
Regarding the importance of seeing a dermatologist for your individual needs, the social media star added, “Going to a dermatologist and making sure I’m using stuff that is for acne-prone skin and non-comedogenic. It actually has changed my skin because I think I was just using anything [before]. My skin has changed so much in the past year in a good way.”
And while a dermatologist certainly can’t be put into a beach bag, summer essentials can! A look into what Bader’s beach bag consists of may also help to keep the skin looking glowy and stress-free, especially under the blazing sun.
“I have lots of things,” she replied when asked about her summer must-haves. “My fan. I’m a fan girl because I always need a fan and a ring light. Sunglasses. My reading glasses—that’s for a calm day on the beach if I’m going to pull out my Kindle or something."
Bader also lists sunscreen and a food bar as a couple more things she can’t go without when she’s on the go. (When it comes to skincare, sunscreen can reduce uneven skin tone and dark spots. You can also learn all about which sunscreens are recommended by SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search finalists here.)
This SI Swimsuit 2025 runway model is proof that skincare doesn’t have to be a one-woman job, as there are qualified professionals out there ready to help!