Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Gorgeous BTS Photos, Footage From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Salma Hayek Pinault has officially made her SI Swimsuit debut, and it’s honestly all we can think about!
The Academy Award-nominated actor has had quite a busy schedule this week. First, she debuted her gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2025 cover on The TODAY Show, where she stopped by to chat with the hosts about her photo shoot experience (which also included a plot twist involving some missing luggage). Then last night, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and showed off some of her expert modeling poses.
But Hayek Pinault isn’t stopping all the behind the scenes goodness there, as she’s also taken to her Instagram to share some clips from the set of her Mexico shoot, where she was photographed by Ruven Afanador.
You can check out Hayek Pinault’s first BTS Instagram post here!
In the first behind the scenes clip she shared, Hayek Pinault was seen posing topless in a pool, covered only by her arms and a bejeweled necklace, tossing her moistened hair back and forth. In the next clip, she lounged on a poolside chair in a leopard print bikini and sparkling body chains, looking like an absolute natural as she stared down the barrel of the camera with her curly, dark locks blowing carefree in the breeze.
The video clip then cuts to some shots of her rolling around in the sand on the beach, sporting a deep maroon bikini and more golden body chains (a swimsuit extremely reminiscent of her iconic role in the 1990s classic From Dusk Till Dawn, which I think of every time I see those photos—like, I keep expecting George Clooney to show up out of nowhere). From there, she meditated in a black, beaded bikini that looked more like a piece of artwork than simple swimwear.
You can check out Hayek Pinault’s second BTS Instagram post here!
In her second behind the scenes post, the actor shared a carousel of various photos taken throughout her Mexico shoot. In the first slide, she shared a video clip of herself posing on the beach right in front of the roaring waves, wearing a navy blue bikini with lilac detailing on the strings.
In the caption, Hayek Pinault wrote, “Thank you @ruvenafanador and @sportsillustrated @si_swimsuit for one of the most fun shoots of my life and for granting me my wish for shooting it in my beloved home country Mexico 🇲🇽 #siswim2025 #VIVAMEXICO Gracias @ruvenafanador y@sportsillustrated @si_swimsuit por una de las sesiones más divertidas de mi vida y por concederme el deseo de hacerla en mi querido país, México 🇲🇽 #siswim2025 #VIVAMÉXICO.”
And of course, plenty of the actor’s celebrity friends were happy to hop in her comment section(s) to let her know just how much she killed her SI Swimsuit cover shoot:
“❤,” Lindsay Lohan simply wrote.
“Yes please ❤️,” Eva Mendes added.
“Our cover girl !!!!!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit 2025 model and staple of the brand, Camille Kostek exclaimed.
Hayek Pinault graces the cover of our SI Swimsuit 2025 issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan.
You can check out Hayek Pinault’s full 2025 gallery here.
The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.