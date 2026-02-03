6 SI Swimsuit Looks That Showcase the Signature Shades of the Seattle Seahawks
On Jan. 26, we covered former New England Patriots cheerleader and SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek, and the numerous times she sported the hues of the AFC franchise in the fold.
Today, we’re highlighting the NFL squad that’ll meet the Patriots at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday, Feb. 8, in pursuit of their second-ever Super Bowl title: the Seattle Seahawks. Before Super Bowl LX commences at 6:30 p.m. ET, we’re resurfacing some swimwear looks that showcase the No. 1-seeded program’s neon green and navy hues, as previously spotted in the magazine.
Kate Love in Hollywood, Fla.
Love donned this neon set from Frankies Bikinis during her SI Swimsuit 2021 photo shoot in the Sunshine State. The brand Legend, who received the title in 2024, accessorized the swimwear duo with a pair of oversized hoop earrings from Alison Lou.
Ilona Maher in Bellport, New York
Maher repped this striped one-piece suit—which featured a chic halter neckline and massive midriff cutout—during her SI Swimsuit debut, as its second-ever digital cover model in Sept. 2024. Two-time brand model Alix Earle scored the magazine’s inaugural digital cover feature in June of that year.
Julie Henderson in Desroches Island, Seychelles
Henderson tried on this two-toned zip-up top during her SI Swimsuit 2012 shoot in Desroches Island, Seychelles. The longtime model—who made her rookie campaign in the fold in 2007—notched two shoots with the brand that year and also headed to Apalachicola, Fla., with our team.
Nelly Korda in Boca Raton, Fla.
Korda, a Florida native, was photographed in her home state as one of 14 featured athletes for the brand’s 2025 issue. While on a seaside cruise, the professional golfer lounged in a strapless navy one-piece swimsuit from CLEONIE SWIM as her blonde hair flowed in the wind.
Haley Kalil in Hollywood, Fla.
Kalil’s four-year consecutive run with the magazine—as a Swim Search finalist in 2018, rookie in 2019, and sophomore model in 2020—came to a halt following this 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. On set, she layered a neon hoodie over an equally vibrant bikini from FISCH in the same shade.
Kelly Rohrbach in Big Sur, Calif.
This photo shoot in Big Sur, Calif., earned Rohrbach a Rookie of the Year nod. The first-timer stunned during the West Coast shoot and modeled this strapped navy number while posing on the Pacific coastline. The following year, she headed to Malta for an awe-inspiring sophomore campaign.