5 Luxe SI Swim Looks You Can Still Shop to Show You’re in Your Showgirl Era
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops tomorrow, Oct. 3, giving fans of the singer-songwriter access to its entire 12-song track list to start their weekends.
Ahead of its release, we’re bringing you a handful of lavish swimwear looks that are still available to add to cart today, which will help you emulate a similar showgirl energy—just on the seaside instead of the stage.
Tinashe in Natalia Fedner
Statement accessories are a simple and effective way to upgrade your beachside apparel, and this Natalia Fedner number is the perfect example. Tinashe modeled the label’s Metal Mini Dress ($2,975)—made of 100% chain, as the site explains—during her SI Swimsuit 2021 debut in Hollywood, Fla.
Madisin Rian in Haus of Pink Lemonaid
Reflective materials and vibrant colors each turn heads in their own right, and this magenta triangle suit worn by Rian during her 2023 rookie debut in the Dominican Republic combines both. In an oceanside cave, the model showcased Haus of Pink Lemonaid’s ERMAN SEQUIN STRING BIKINI ($128), which also comes in a teal shade.
Lori Harvey in Dolce and Gabbana
There’s a reason why metallics never go out of style, and this versatile suit from Dolce Gabbana is an opulent and elevated option. For Harvey’s first feature in the magazine in Mexico, the 28-year-old sported the brand’s triangle bikini ($695), embellished with the label’s iconic “DG” initials along its top’s adjustable straps.
Kim Petras in PatBO
During her history-making front page photo shoot for the magazine’s 2023 issue, Petras repped PatBo’s HAND-BEADED FLOWER TOP ($725) in the Golden State. We’re definitely eyeing this unique floral garment from the Latinx-owned apparel brand, especially as Latinx Heritage month continues into mid-October.
Elisha Herbert in Grace Gui
Grace Gui’s Pink Silk Bikini ($195)—debuted by Herbert in Zurich, Switzerland—features intricate beading along both its triangle string top and ultra-cheeky bottoms. Like a one-of-a-kind costume worn by performers on stage, this bikini channels the ultimate “main character” energy when you put it on for a day in the sun.