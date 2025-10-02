Swimsuit

5 Luxe SI Swim Looks You Can Still Shop to Show You’re in Your Showgirl Era

Take a glance (and snag your own) elegant ensemble from the archives.

Bailey Colon

Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops tomorrow, Oct. 3, giving fans of the singer-songwriter access to its entire 12-song track list to start their weekends.

Ahead of its release, we’re bringing you a handful of lavish swimwear looks that are still available to add to cart today, which will help you emulate a similar showgirl energy—just on the seaside instead of the stage.

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

Tinashe in Natalia Fedner

Tinashe
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Dress by Natalia Fedner. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Statement accessories are a simple and effective way to upgrade your beachside apparel, and this Natalia Fedner number is the perfect example. Tinashe modeled the label’s Metal Mini Dress ($2,975)—made of 100% chain, as the site explains—during her SI Swimsuit 2021 debut in Hollywood, Fla.

View the model’s entire gallery from Hollywood, Fla., here!

Madisin Rian in Haus of Pink Lemonaid

Madisin Rian
Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Reflective materials and vibrant colors each turn heads in their own right, and this magenta triangle suit worn by Rian during her 2023 rookie debut in the Dominican Republic combines both. In an oceanside cave, the model showcased Haus of Pink Lemonaid’s ERMAN SEQUIN STRING BIKINI ($128), which also comes in a teal shade.

View the model’s entire gallery from the Dominican Republic here!

Lori Harvey in Dolce and Gabbana

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce & Gabbana. Glasses by Dolce & Gabbana. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

There’s a reason why metallics never go out of style, and this versatile suit from Dolce Gabbana is an opulent and elevated option. For Harvey’s first feature in the magazine in Mexico, the 28-year-old sported the brand’s triangle bikini ($695), embellished with the label’s iconic “DG” initials along its top’s adjustable straps.

View the model’s entire gallery from the Mexico here!

Kim Petras in PatBO

Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

During her history-making front page photo shoot for the magazine’s 2023 issue, Petras repped PatBo’s HAND-BEADED FLOWER TOP ($725) in the Golden State. We’re definitely eyeing this unique floral garment from the Latinx-owned apparel brand, especially as Latinx Heritage month continues into mid-October.

View the model’s entire gallery from the Los Angeles here!

Elisha Herbert in Grace Gui

Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Elisha Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Grace Gui. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Grace Gui’s Pink Silk Bikini ($195)—debuted by Herbert in Zurich, Switzerland—features intricate beading along both its triangle string top and ultra-cheeky bottoms. Like a one-of-a-kind costume worn by performers on stage, this bikini channels the ultimate “main character” energy when you put it on for a day in the sun.

View the model’s entire gallery from Switzerland here!

More Fashion:

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews