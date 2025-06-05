SI Swimsuit Cover Girl Lauren Chan Has a Piece of Dating Advice You Need to Hear
Lauren Chan has attained a number of personal and professional milestones during her three years at SI Swimsuit. From her powerful prose written about her sexuality in the magazine’s 2023 issue to her cover model debut and engagement to partner Hayley Kosan in 2025, the model has continued to shine in front of our eyes.
We caught up with the Ontario native to chat about her recent feats at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in Manhattan, where the brand staple shared her own words of wisdom for those looking for love.
“My relationship advice is to be yourself. Sorry, my relationship advice is to know yourself,” Chan clarified. “Be yourself, and then voice what you want and need. It’s not advice between two people, it’s advice for yourself.”
Back in March, Chan shared an exciting update about her own relationship, revealing she and Kosan were officially engaged on Instagram.
“I started my coming out journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, and I couldn’t be happier to be talking to you today, newly engaged,” Chan told the magazine.
“In the face of continued political and cultural attacks, it remains important for the LGBTQ+ community to share our joy and humanity. Love is love—and I’m very proud to be representing that within such a culture-shaping publication,” the model continued.
The engagement came two years after Chan penned and published an essay for the 2023 issue, where the model shared her truth with regards to her sexuality. Titled How I Came Out, Got Divorced, and Landed In SI Swimsuit, Chan discussed mindfulness practices, manifestation and how her journey to becoming her most authentic self also led to her SI Swimsuit debut.
“Why did I decide to come out with SI Swimsuit? I spent my career representing women who look like me, and I’m ready for a chapter in which I get to celebrate us for who we are on the inside, too. That’s the SI Swimsuit mission, and they’ve been hugely successful in moving our culture forward with it,” Chan wrote in the April 2023 piece.
Fast forward to now, and Chan is happily engaged with a third SI Swimsuit shoot under her belt. Gracing the beaches of Bermuda, the model secured her cover spot with a stunning portfolio from Ben Watts.
“I will say that this year’s styling was my favorite,” Chan said of the 2025 shoot. “It’s a little bridal and I just got engaged, so I felt that special spark of the universe winking at us.”