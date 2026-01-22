These Colorful SI Swimsuit Cover Shoots Display Major Aquarius Energy
From Kate Love to Christie Brinkley, Aquarius SI Swimsuit models know how to turn heads—and the same thing applies to their style.
Described by L'OFFICIEL as “quirky and adventurous trend-setters,” the air sign “can make just about anything work—unexpected pairings, statement pieces and prints are frequent features.” Therefore, when thinking about how Aquarius style has manifested in the fold, this trio of SI Swimsuit cover shoots immediately came to mind. Not to mention, one of these front-page standouts represents the star sign herself.
Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
Dunne donned the cover of the magazine’s most recent issue in this eye-catching duo from Reina Olga. Featuring a contrasting zebra and tiger print top and vibrant green snakeskin bottoms, the retired NCAA gymnast swooned over the number, telling the brand, “This suit, this bikini [...] I felt like such a baddie in it, truly.”
Another bikini that commanded attention on set was this string suit from Andi Bagus. The set featured an adjustable top and bottom with pops of magenta and lime green, and Dunne accessoried with a duo of statement accessories: a turquoise Ettika necklace and two-toned sunnies from VADA.
Ciara in Barbados
For her first shoot with the brand as one of SI Swimsuit 2022’s cover models, Ciara styled an all-denim display in Barbados. While posing on the shoreline, she repped a tailored strapless top and unbuttoned high-waisted bottoms from Calechie. The Grammy Award-winning artist also tossed her hair into a wispy bun.
Fashion fabrics were spotted all over Ciara’s debut shoot, and this Mugler bodysuit—featuring mesh paneling throughout the high-legged one-piece—is just one example. Our favorite part about the number, however, is the attached gloves, which the singer-songwriter showcased in this seaside pose.
Brooks Nader in the Dominican Republic
Aquarius model and brand legend Nader styled numerous vibrant bikinis for her inaugural cover shoot for SI Swimsuit 2023. In this frame, the Love Thy Nader star tried on a multicolored It’s Now Cool number with beaded star detailing. However, her jewelry from Gorjana all featured the same gold-colored hardware.
This NAU BIKINIS duo is the definition of a micro bikini. Its string top showcased bold aqua-colored straps, which contrasted with the pair of magenta and yellow flowers on the front. Nader nixed any accessories for this daring look, as she gave photographer James Macari’s camera lens a glance on set in the Dominican Republic.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!