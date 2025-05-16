SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders Was Angelic in the Snow in Switzerland
Jasmine Sanders continues to cement her legacy with SI Swimsuit. The modeling powerhouse made her seventh consecutive appearance in the 2025 issue—and with each new photo, she reminds us exactly why she belongs on these pages.
Sanders made her debut in 2019, posing for James Macari in Costa Rica. Just one year later, after her sophomore shoot in Bali with Yu Tsai, she landed a coveted cover alongside fellow icons Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo.
This year, the 33-year-old returns with a twist. The SI Swimsuit team swapped the tropical beaches and sun-drenched shores Sanders is used to—from Puerto Rico to Belize, she’s truly been all over the world with the brand—for the frigid, snow-blanketed landscapes of Zurich, Switzerland.
The German-born, South Carolina native stunned in a playful, flirty mix of itty-bitty swimsuits styled with the most eclectic and dramatic après-ski accessories—think fur coats, oversized snow goggles and chunky boots. She didn’t miss a beat, proving once again that her flawless face card and undeniable star power shine no matter the setting.
In 2024, as the franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary, Sanders was officially named an SI Swimsuit Legend. She joined 26 fellow brand icons in Hollywood, Fla., for a special group shoot honoring the milestone.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and, honestly, an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another.”
Today, Sanders uses her platform to give fans a glimpse into her glamorous life as a model while keeping things real, often speaking candidly about her own experiences with mental health. She’s a vocal advocate for therapy and for reducing the stigma around mental health while increasing access to care.
“I love my desire to be and do better daily. I also love that no matter where I am along my journey, I never forget where I came from. I always stand firm in what I believe in, and I am not one to back down. I can thank my family, friends and loved ones for that, honestly,” she continued. “I am grateful for how I was raised and thankful for the tribe that I have around me that continues to keep me grounded and humble. I truly couldn’t ask for a better support system and community.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.