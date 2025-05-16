Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders Was Angelic in the Snow in Switzerland

The franchise stalwart marks her seventh consecutive year appearing in the magazine in 2025.

Ananya Panchal

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders continues to cement her legacy with SI Swimsuit. The modeling powerhouse made her seventh consecutive appearance in the 2025 issue—and with each new photo, she reminds us exactly why she belongs on these pages.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Sanders made her debut in 2019, posing for James Macari in Costa Rica. Just one year later, after her sophomore shoot in Bali with Yu Tsai, she landed a coveted cover alongside fellow icons Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This year, the 33-year-old returns with a twist. The SI Swimsuit team swapped the tropical beaches and sun-drenched shores Sanders is used to—from Puerto Rico to Belize, she’s truly been all over the world with the brand—for the frigid, snow-blanketed landscapes of Zurich, Switzerland.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The German-born, South Carolina native stunned in a playful, flirty mix of itty-bitty swimsuits styled with the most eclectic and dramatic après-ski accessories—think fur coats, oversized snow goggles and chunky boots. She didn’t miss a beat, proving once again that her flawless face card and undeniable star power shine no matter the setting.

In 2024, as the franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary, Sanders was officially named an SI Swimsuit Legend. She joined 26 fellow brand icons in Hollywood, Fla., for a special group shoot honoring the milestone.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Pura. Jacket by Retrofête. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and, honestly, an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another.”

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Today, Sanders uses her platform to give fans a glimpse into her glamorous life as a model while keeping things real, often speaking candidly about her own experiences with mental health. She’s a vocal advocate for therapy and for reducing the stigma around mental health while increasing access to care.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Jacket by Alo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“I love my desire to be and do better daily. I also love that no matter where I am along my journey, I never forget where I came from. I always stand firm in what I believe in, and I am not one to back down. I can thank my family, friends and loved ones for that, honestly,” she continued. “I am grateful for how I was raised and thankful for the tribe that I have around me that continues to keep me grounded and humble. I truly couldn’t ask for a better support system and community.” 

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

View the Full Gallery. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746841301/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvxnt0d5dxksf8j52.jpg. More Jasmine Sanders. Jasmine Sanders Content. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746841303/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvxnt42r7p38z9e1m.jpg. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746841301/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvxnt2qjew2zkjey3.jpg. Her Return to the Fold

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews