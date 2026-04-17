Hannah Berner, Tunde Oyeneyin, Remi Bader and More SI Swimsuit Models Share Outtakes From Montauk, N.Y.

In case you missed it, Montauk, N.Y., was revealed as the final destination for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue earlier this week. Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA were all photographed by Ben Watts on the Long Island peninsula, and their first looks from set are truly remarkable.

After we released each model’s first official photograph from the forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue, many of the women took to Instagram to share their own behind-the-scenes pics, giving fans a glimpse at what it’s like to be on set.

Below, check out a few of our favorite model BTS moments.

Nina Agdal

On Wednesday, Watts shared a reel of Agdal, an SI Swimsuit legend, frolicking along the beach in a yellow bikini. She flipped her wet locks around and played with a pair of pups in the sand before flashing her megawatt smile at the camera.

Remi Bader

Bader, who joins the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie this year, recorded the moment she informed her mother, Edina, that she had booked her photo shoot with the brand. The content creator and entrepreneur also posted a reel of herself striking poses on the beach along with an inspiring message in her caption: “And every time you want to give up on yourself, just keep going.”

Hannah Berner

Berner, who is best known for her stand-up comedy and gigs cohosting the Giggly Squad and Berner Phone podcasts, captioned her April 14 BTS footage with her trademark humor: “You guys know I’m so so so shy so this is hard for me but here is bts of my booty on @si_swimsuit!!!” Berner added in a comment, “ALL OF THIS WAS INSPIRED BY @NANASTILLGOTIT,” shouting out her Nana, Vera DiLeo.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Williams English, our 2023 Rookie of the Year, shared a thoughtful message alongside a carousel of pics and video from set. In addition to striking poses in the sand, she was pictured alongside Berner, staff members and more.

“Trying to choose only a hand full of bts moments from my shoot is tough because there are SO MANY memories and moments that will stay with me forever,” she wrote. “I can’t even put into words how it feels being a part of this family….. it’s everything to me. Here is to year FOUR with @si_swimsuit what a dream come true. 👙 I LOVE YOU!”

Click here to see Williams English’s Instagram post.

Erin Marley Klay

Maley Klay, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, shared scenes from her fitting and several stylish snaps from her time on location. The model was photographed in layered swimwear, a yellow bikini and a striped two-piece paired with a hat.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Oyeneyin, winner of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search open casting call, posted a serene clip of herself posing at the shoreline in a brown and magenta bikini by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. “Still floating 💛 I’m so grateful to @si_swimsuit and all of you!!! Core memories loading…” she wrote in her April 15 caption.

Ali Truwit

With the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Truwit returns for her second consecutive feature with the brand. In a reel of BTS footage posted to her account on April 14, the Paralympic medalist mused about the “journey learning to embrace this new version of [herself] after losing [her] leg at 22.”

She continued, “Learning to love yourself again sometimes takes a village, and I feel so lucky that @si_swimsuit is part of mine. Representation matters. Thank you @si_swimsuit for not only recognizing that, but continuing to show up for it.”

Click here to see Truwit’s Instagram reel.

XANDRA

XANDRA, who returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the third year in a row, revealed in her April 14 caption that “every year it just keeps getting better and better 🥹.” In an additional post of BTS footage, she noted that her shoot in Montauk is her “favorite year yet.”

Click here to see XANDRA’s Instagram post.