SI Swimsuit Models React to Ali Truwit’s Beautiful Debut Photos: ‘Icon!!’
Ali Truwit can do anything she puts her mind to. The Paralympic swimmer, who was a victim of a shark attack in Turks and Caicos in 2023, is also a two-time silver medalist at this year’s Paris Games. She had just graduated from Yale University last May, where she was a star member of the swimming and diving team, and was on vacation celebrating with close friends. Immediately following the attack she was airlifted to a hospital in Miami and underwent two surgeries to help fight infections.
About a month later, she had one leg amputated below the knee, and later that summer Truwit was back in the pool and training again.
Her story is nothing short of extraordinary, and we’re so excited to feature her in next year’s SI Swimsuit issue as an athlete. The 24-year-old traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. for her photo shoot with Ben Horton last week, and the first images that have been released are truly magical.
Earlier this year, during her Paralympic debut, the Connecticut native earned silver in the 400m-freestyle and 100m-backstroke races. She also made history by setting the American record in both events in a span of 48 hours.
Read more about Truwit here, and check out behind the scenes moments from her photo shoot here.