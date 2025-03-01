SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Tyra Banks' Coyote Ugly reunion, Jordan Chiles is a Time’s Woman of the Year and More
This week was a particularly busy week around the globe for the SI Swimsuit talent. With the lead up to the Oscars, some of our favorites attended events in Los Angeles. More specifically, the Time Women of the Year Gala where Jordan Chiles was among the honorees that also included Nicole Kidman and Olivia Munn. Nicole Williams English also was there and made a statement on the carpet with her look.
Keep scrolling for more of the week’s highlights, especially from Tyra Banks’ reunion with her Coyote Ugly castmates 25 years later and some fun from Milan Fashion Week.
Tyra Banks
With as many times as Coyote Ugly is played on television, it's hard to believe that the film is 25 years old. Tyra Banks and her castmates including Izabella Miko, Maria Bello, Diane Warren and Melanie Lynskey gathered for a Q&A at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica to support the Global Empowerment Mission LA Wildfire Relief. "To my Coyotoes... who would’ve thought that 25 years after#CoyoteUgly lit up the big screen, we’d be back together, sharing a stage once again?," Banks wrote on Instagram. "Last night’s anniversary reunion was magical, wild, hilarious, and deeply touching—just like the movie itself."
The SI Swimsuit legend even teased fans with a possible sequel and announcement that she is ready to model again. "Yep, I’m really about to start modeling again, coming back ‘home’ to@imgmodels—feels like the perfect SEQUEL. And honestly, isn’t that EXACTLY what Coyote Ugly needs? What do you guys think?"
Gayle King
Gayle King has had some incredible assignments as a CBS Mornings co-host, but her latest mission is taking her to a galaxy far, far away. King announced that she is going to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Before going though, she had to check with her best Oprah. "I thought I wanted to open myself up to new adventures and step out of my comfort zone," King said. "Once Kirby and Will and Oprah was fine with it, I was fine. I thought Oprah would say no, no. She said, 'I think if you don't do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.' She's right."
Jordan Chiles
Named one of Time's 2025 Women of the Year, the U.S. Olympian turned heads at the event in a Bronx and Banco red gown. Inside, she reunited with WNBA star A'ja Wilson, whom she was interviewed alongside in the issue. In the feature, they both discussed the evolution of women’s sports, the pressures they face in the spotlight and their future plans.
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English had a great time at the Time 2025 Women of the Year Gala at the West Hollywood Edition. She listened to speeches by the honorees including Olivia Munn and Nicole Kidman and caught up with friends. "Oh what a @time honoring some pretty amazing women," she wrote on Instagram.
Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann has had a busy schedule while in Milan for Fashion Week. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Italy's fashion capital in a comfortable athleisure set from Alo, started the week attending the Max Mara where she opted for a camel coat and matching pants. For the Roberto Cavalli show, the content creator glammed it up in a golden gown.
Xandra
Xandra traded her bathing suits and warm weather to deejay at The Palm Tree Festival Aspen. The two-day affair also included Kygo, who is one of the creators of the event, Fisher and Sofi Tukker. During her five-day trip in Colorado, she filmed some content for her new single, "Feel Good."
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader gave fans a treat while showing off her go-to snack, Skinny Dipped Dark Cups. The SI Swimsuit model, who just had a birthday, is always down for having some fun. "Bigggggg SKINNYDIPPER over here," she wrote with a wink face on Instagram. Nader jetted to Mexico to keep the celebrations going.