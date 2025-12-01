Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

From jewelry and skincare to bikinis and home decor, here’s how you can enter to win some truly incredible gifts this holiday season.

Cara O’Bleness

SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit / SI Swimsuit

The holiday season is in full swing, and you’re no doubt making your shopping list and checking it twice. Whether you’re busy finding thoughtful gifts for your significant other or purchasing something a little wacky for an office white elephant gift exchange, there’s one another person you can’t leave off your list this year: you.

SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit is the gift that keeps on giving, and over the next dozen days, we’re giving away some truly incredible prizes, from luxury skincare items to designer swimwear and shoes. 

Starting today through Dec. 12, we will post each prize to SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram account, where you can enter once each day to win by: 

  • Following the @si_swimsuit Instagram account
  • Following the Instagram account of the gifting partner of the day, which will be tagged in the post
  • Commenting and tagging three friends on the @si_swimsuit Instagram post for that day’s daily giveaway

And to qualify for the grand prize, which totals more than $3,000 in value, you must:

Stay tuned to this page each day through Dec. 12 to learn more about each of our amazing daily giveaways! 

DAY 1 - Monday, Dec. 1

Gold Shell Choker, $120 (logantay.com)

Gold shell choker
Logan Tay

Channel mermaid vibes with this stunning gold choker necklace by Logan Tay. The piece features a flexible band for the perfect fit, while the neutral seashells are bound to match every bikini in your closet. 

One year-subscription to Sports Illustrated and SI Swimsuit

Stay up-to-date on the latest expert insights into the NFL, MLB, NBA and more with a one-year subscription to the print edition of Sports Illustrated, published monthly. Plus, be one of the first to get the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue when it hits newsstands next May.

No purchase necessary. 50 US/DC. 18+ only. Daily Sweepstakes end 11:59 pm ET. Grand Prize entry ends 11:59 pm ET 12/31/25. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for complete details.

Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews