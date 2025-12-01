SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
The holiday season is in full swing, and you’re no doubt making your shopping list and checking it twice. Whether you’re busy finding thoughtful gifts for your significant other or purchasing something a little wacky for an office white elephant gift exchange, there’s one another person you can’t leave off your list this year: you.
SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit is the gift that keeps on giving, and over the next dozen days, we’re giving away some truly incredible prizes, from luxury skincare items to designer swimwear and shoes.
Starting today through Dec. 12, we will post each prize to SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram account, where you can enter once each day to win by:
- Following the @si_swimsuit Instagram account
- Following the Instagram account of the gifting partner of the day, which will be tagged in the post
- Commenting and tagging three friends on the @si_swimsuit Instagram post for that day’s daily giveaway
And to qualify for the grand prize, which totals more than $3,000 in value, you must:
- Subscribe to the SI Swimsuit Newsletter
- Complete and submit the Entry Form
Stay tuned to this page each day through Dec. 12 to learn more about each of our amazing daily giveaways!
DAY 1 - Monday, Dec. 1
Gold Shell Choker, $120 (logantay.com)
Channel mermaid vibes with this stunning gold choker necklace by Logan Tay. The piece features a flexible band for the perfect fit, while the neutral seashells are bound to match every bikini in your closet.
One year-subscription to Sports Illustrated and SI Swimsuit
Stay up-to-date on the latest expert insights into the NFL, MLB, NBA and more with a one-year subscription to the print edition of Sports Illustrated, published monthly. Plus, be one of the first to get the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue when it hits newsstands next May.
No purchase necessary. 50 US/DC. 18+ only. Daily Sweepstakes end 11:59 pm ET. Grand Prize entry ends 11:59 pm ET 12/31/25. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for complete details.