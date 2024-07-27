Simone Biles Shows Off Team USA Threads in Olympics Team Photos
The Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics events kick off on Sunday, July 28, and Simone Biles is ready.
For the 27-year-old, the 2024 summer games mark the third time that the history-making gymnast has represented the United States on the international stage. Her previous two Olympic appearances resulted in a total of four gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
This year, Biles is a heavy favorite to win the individual all-around title. In the months leading up to the games, she has proven herself prepared for international competition. She kicked off her 2024 season with an all-around title at the Core Hydration Classic and continued her dominance into the summer, notching more wins ahead of the Olympic trials.
Now, brimming with confidence, the icon has touched down in Paris and is ready to compete. In an Instagram post on July 26, Biles looked at home dressed in her new Team USA gear (a navy blue Nike sweatsuit and white sneakers) as she posed in the gymnastics locker room. In the second of two photos, the Ohio native posed beside her four teammates—the five women hoping to earn a team gold this year.
“podium training 💙,” she captioned the pair of snaps.
In 2020, Biles withdrew from the individual all-around finals with a case of “the twisties.” This year, she’s looking to return to the podium. We’ll be here cheering her on the whole away—along with the U.S. men’s basketball team and the rest of the country.