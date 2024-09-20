Sixtine Hopes Women See Themselves in Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Images From Dominica
TikTok sensation and body neutrality content creator Sixtine made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and convinced us all that angels are real. The Belgium-born, Texas native served the most ethereal, earthy, Mother Nature vibes while in Dominica with photographer Yu Tsai for her rookie feature.
She returned to the fold this year as well, posing for visual artist Derek Kettela in Belize for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue. Once again, the 26-year-old dazzled, this time in a number of all-white angelic looks that took our breath away.
The model, who attended New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, has starred in major campaigns for notable brands including Target, Victoria’s Secret PINK, SKIMS, Aerie, Electric Picks, Anthropologie, Free People and others. She uses her platform to inspire other women to love their bodies for what it is capable of, rather than what it looks like.
“To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong. I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that,” she shared while on location with SI Swimsuit in 2023. “I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves. I really want people to [feel represented] and I want someone to say, ‘Oh, well that girl is not a standard size 0, 5'11" model, she looks like me. She has the same body as me.’”
Below are six stunning pics of Sixtine in Dominica.