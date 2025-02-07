Social Media Reacts to Nicole Williams English’s Third ‘Gorgeous’ SI Swimsuit Feature: ‘She Never Misses’
For her third consecutive feature with the brand, Nicole Williams English traveled to the beautiful beaches of Jamaica to pose for photographer Yu Tsai this week for a feature in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
The Canada native and former WAGS LA star first worked with the brand when walking the runway during Miami Swim Week in 2022, where she announced her pregnancy with her husband, retired NFL player Larry English, and then made her official debut in 2023 magazine as a rookie. While posing seven months pregnant, her groundbreaking, stunning first feature earned her the title of Rookie of the Year.
Williams English has now appeared in three SI Swimsuit runway shows—including one holding her adorable daughter India Moon—and, with the 2025 magazine, has posed for three issues. The entrepreneur and content creator is making history with the brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the fold this year.
Fans will have to wait to see her full spread of images for the 2025 issue until it gets closer to the magazine’s release, but the brand shared the first official photo from set which has us absolutely jaw-dropped. And we’re not the only ones. When sharing the photo to Instagram on Thursday, fans, friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models flocked to the comments section to share love for the Nia Lynn Swim founder.
“this is insane,” commented 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie XANDRA, who was also just on set in Jamaica and will appear in the 2025 issue.
“Love this shot of her!!” another 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, Jena Sims, wrote.
“holy cowboy! this shot is insane!!!!!” fitness and nutrition content creator Jess Rose McDowell added.
“She. Never. Misses. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” NoorJehan Tourte said—and we certainly agree with that sentiment.
“FACE CARD😍🔥,” another wrote.
“😍😍😍 absolutely stunning!!!!” said another.
Ahead of the stunning first official image dropping, the SI Swimsuit account shared a fun, heartwarming behind the scenes video from set. Showing Williams English look at one of the shots, in which she wore a sexy green one-piece with an extreme plunge, she screamed in excitement and embraced Tsai. There’s no denying she looks fabulous and we can’t wait to see more photos from the shoot.
“🔥❤️👏 Yay Nic so beautiful and deserving!!” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright commented on the video.
“UNNNNNNNREAL 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford.
“I knew it when I saw that luggage at LAX!! 😂🕵🏻♀️👀 hahahaha see u soon and congrats girl!!!” Sims hilariously wrote.
“OMG! Her reaction is priceless 🥹,” another wrote.
Stay tuned for more behind the scenes peeks from Williams English’s incredible 2025 feature.