Sophie Cunningham Reveals Surprising Detail About SI Swimsuit Shoot on ‘Show Me Something’ Podcast

It’s gearing up to be an exciting spring for Sophie Cunningham. The WNBA guard, who just re-signed with the Indiana Fever, will also join USA Sports as an athlete contributor on the USA Network throughout the WNBA season. And next month, the professional athlete will officially make her SI Swimsuit debut.

Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., for the forthcoming 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. And while the 29-year-old Missouri native has shared some behind-the-scenes content on Instagram teasing her time on set, she also opened up about the experience on the latest episode of her podcast, Show Me Something.

In conversation with cohost West Wilson, Cunningham talked about her prep for the shoot (including enjoying a meal of chicken parmesan the night before) and how things went while she was on location.

“It really was so fun,” Cunningham stated in the April 20 episode. “You just feel so empowered, and something I really do love about it is like, they choose ... different body sizes, shapes and sizes, different ethnicities, like they just like empower all types of women and it really was like frickin’ awesome. It was awesome.”

And while Cunningham was the picture of poise in the first official photo from her time on set in the Sunshine State, Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate—which is a rarity for the area of Captiva Island, where she was photographed. While the Fort Myers, Fla., area is known for its white sandy beaches, exotic wildlife and sunshine year round, unfortunately, the weather was unseasonably cool and rainy on Cunningham’s shoot day.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

“When you think of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], you think of like hot girls and sun .... and warm weather, you know?” she continued. “And I actually shot, I think it was like 32 degree weather down in Florida and it was like the hurricanes, there was like a tropical storm ... like I was out there in barely anything and everyone else was in parkas, sweaters, hats, hand warmers, Uggs, and then I’m just out there doing my thing.”

Clealry, Cunningham is ever the professional both on and off the court.

After last year’s season-ending injury, Cunningham will suit up for the Fever once again when preseason play begins on Saturday. The team will face off against the New York Liberty on April 25, followed by a game against the Dallas Wings on Thursday, April 30. The team’s first regular season game—also against the Wings—is set for Saturday, May 9.

Cunningham’s fans will have the opportunity to view her complete gallery from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue when the publication drops on Tuesday, May 12. Stay tuned!

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