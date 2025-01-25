We’re Still Thinking About the Stunning Neutral-Toned Swimwear Jena Sims Rocked on Her Rookie Shoot
As we start the new year and look ahead to the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, we’re also still reflecting on all of the game-changing moments for the brand in 2024. Not only did the brand launch its inaugural digital issue, which saw internet personality Alix Earle on the cover—followed by Olympian Ilona Maher and in 2025 content creator Brianna LaPaglia—but we also had the pleasure of ushering in a group of lovely rookies and welcoming back brand legends to the fold.
To celebrate the 60th anniversary, the 2024 issues were unforgettable and we frequently look back to some of our favorite looks from the shoots.
Of course, Jena Sims comes to mind when thinking about the shoots of 2024 that will stand the test of time, as the 36-year-old model-actress was an absolute vision while posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico. Featured as a rookie, the Swim Search co-winner donned feminine nudes and sophisticated neutral colors with her various one-piece and two-piece styles. As we start purchasing new swimsuits for the spring and summer of 2025, there’s no doubt we’ll use these looks below as some of our inspo:
The founder and president of the non-profit organization HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) proved her undeniable skills in front of the camera on the beach and on a boat in gorgeous Mexico, cementing herself in SI Swimsuit history forever.
Sims, who is a mom of one and husband to pro golfer Brooks Koepka, applied for a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit through the inaugural open casting call three times before finally co-winning. “Being a rookie, it just feels right,” she said while on set with the brand. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
This new chapter of her life, both including motherhood and as an SI Swimsuit model, looks amazing from where we’re standing. Sims is a total inspiration and reminds women applying for Swim Search that it’s okay to keep putting yourself out there. “Keep in mind that there’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this,” she said. “So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be and know that there was a reason ... and there’s always next year.”
Send your submissions for the current SI Swim Search open call here.