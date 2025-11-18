These 2026 Grammy Nominees Deserve a Vacation—Here Are the Swimsuits We’d Pack for Them
The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards worked relentlessly to produce toe-tapping songs that have played on our radios all year. All that time spent in the studio has paid off for these musically-inclined individuals, as they received the highest form of all acknowledgment in the industry. Because of this, we think it’s high time these nominees get some much-needed rest before they go out and slay another day.
And there’s no better way to rest than with a vacation. Perhaps somewhere tropical with oceans that stretch as far as the eye can see—and should these musicians head off to idyllic beaches, they’re going to need swimsuits to match their flair. That’s where we come in.
SI Swimsuit looks we’d pair with these 2026 Grammy Award nominees
SI Swimsuit’s closet holds a plethora of swimsuits in countless styles and designs. Be it a perfect match in aesthetic or a perfect match in aura, there’s bound to be something there that we can see these celebrities rocking.
Chappell Roan x Katie Austin
To no one’s surprise, Roan is dominating the charts. Her catchy and upbeat tunes know just how to get someone up, moving and grooving. She’s secured a nomination in the Record of the Year category for her soulful single “The Subway.”
Roan is the queen of all things extravagant and ornate, which is why Austin’s bejeweled number in Bermuda would be a match so on the money, we can’t see her adding anything but this ensemble to her collection.
HUNTR/X x Kate Love, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo
HUNTR/X is a musical group that the stereo wouldn’t be the same without this year. Their hit song, “Golden,” from the popular Netflix original animated film KPop Demon Hunters, received two nominations in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
A fire trio needs effortlessly fire swimsuits, don’t they? These pieces from Love, Sanders and Culpo’s joint cover feature in Bali would certainly fit the bill. And peep the golden chains and jewelry! These additions are just chef’s kiss.
Karol G x Kim Riekenberg
Karol G hasn’t kept her foot off the music industry’s gas pedal since she first came on the scene. It’s no wonder that her music is still receiving Grammy nominations after all these years. Her most recent nomination is under the Best Latin Pop Album category for her fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta.
She’s a jack of all trades and a master of ‘em all, which is why if she’s sporting Western attire, she’s looking ravishing from head to toe while doing so. Riekenberg’s attire from her 2020 shoot almost feels like copy and paste, with even the inclusion of black leather serving as an ideal fit.
Kehlani x Olivia Ponton
Kehlani is the type of artist you put on when you just want to kick back, relax and listen to some soothing sounds. Her heavenly voice could lull even the most stubborn sleepers to rest. In the 2026 installment of the awards ceremony, she’s getting her roses in the form of a nomination in the Best R&B Performance for her song, “Folded.”
We adore Kehlani’s ability to lean into masculine and feminine fashion. She blends the two seamlessly, similar to the way Ponton did in her sparkly purple bikini bra and pants combo.
Lady Gaga x Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
In addition to being an absolute style icon that will be highly regarded for many generations, the Mother of Monsters is, of course, a powerful singer. She’s had a pretty great year musically following the release of her 2025 album MAYHEM, and the Grammys know so, too. Lady Gaga has accrued a whopping seven nominations, including the esteemed Album of the Year.
Something flashy and bold is the only thing that comes to mind when thinking about the swimsuit pieces that could be in Lady Gaga’s wheelhouse. Wood-Tepperberg’s colorful fur top and nude bikini bottom hit the nail on the head. After all, with swimsuit fashion, swimming comes second to serving.
Lainey Wilson x Myla Dalbesio
A round of applause for Wilson, also known as the only female artist to receive a nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category. Her presence in the male-dominated bracket for 2026 is sure to be an inspiration for that starry-eyed aspiring country singer out there. Fingers crossed her song “Somewhere Over Laredo“ wins big.
Visit this glamorous cowgirl’s Instagram if you’re in dire need of seeing some of the many ways one can style ultra-chic chaps, because Wilson is bound to have something that tickles your fancy. While she probably already has a grand heap of Western pieces to choose from, Dalbesio’s get-up may be yet another stellar addition.
Olivia Dean x Valentina Sampaio
Good things take time, and boy, are we glad that Dean stuck it out until she eventually became a household name that the world can’t help but watch. Her lyrics? Moving. Her voice? Profound. All the more reason why Dean secured the nomination for Best New Artist.
Dean tends to sport soft pastels, such as the ever-lovely butter yellow. Sampaio’s knit one-piece and sweater combo is a swimsuit ensemble that would be marvelous in the suitcase of the singer/songwriter.
PinkPantheress x Sharina Gutierrez
The internet’s pop princess is really addicted to releasing nothing but chart-topping bops. If that’s the case, we hope PinkPantheress never gets better. Her consistent release of pop masterpieces is what led her to acquire a nomination for her song “Illegal“ for Best Dance Pop Recording.
Brits and plaid go together like beans and toast, hence why we can see PinkPantheress loving every single thing about Gutierrz’s multicolored plaid one-piece. It's soft, sweet and makes a statement, just like PinkPantheress.
Sabrina Carpenter x Kelsey Merritt
Safe to say, the pop world never was the same once Carpenter came into the fold. She’s been taking the entire world by storm, releasing unbelievably good songs like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and countless more. Carpenter has clearly cracked the code, as her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, and the tracks of it have garnered a handful of nominations, such as Best Pop Vocal Album and Song Of The Year.
Every Carpenter out there knows this gal loves a good pattern. The cheetah bodysuit she wore during her Pittsburgh stop for her Short N’ Sweet Tour is one of our favorites. Though SI Swimsuit has loads of cheetah print swimsuits in the vault, Merritt’s alluring swimsuit from her shoot in the Dominican Republic would be right up this pop star’s alley.
Tate McRae x Olivia Dunne
While she’s an amazing dancer, what McRae also excels at is creating songs that are sure to make millions of fans’ Spotify Wrapped lists. Her single “Just Keep Watching” from the 2025 title F1® The Movie speaks to her prowess, as it is currently nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording.
McRae has a preference for clothes that are sporty but still sexy. She’s drawn to daring cut-outs and skin-baring items—descriptions that Dunne’s strapless cut-out one-piece from her Puerto Rico feature meets all the requirements for.
Zara Larsson x Maggie Rawlins
In the words of Larsson, “summer ain’t over yet.” Her unmistakably awesome song “Midnight Sun” resulted in her first-ever Grammy Award nomination in the Best Dance Pop Recording category. It’s undeniably deserved, since the song is a remnant of bright summer days and is an instant mood booster. Best of all, she holds the sickest notes on this song, making her a force to be reckoned with in the vocal category.
Vibrant and fun neon colors are the only way to go when styling something for Larsson. Neons are also an aesthetic to jam into her luggage, because there’s no doubt that she loves a stunning neon moment. Not only would Rawlins’s two-toned swimsuit shine in the Grammy Award-nominated star’s closet, the rest of the model’s Hollywood, Fla., wardrobe would suffice, too.