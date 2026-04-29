These SI Swimsuit Looks Totally Remind Us of This ‘Slept On’ Taylor Swift Song

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift was named among the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” on a list published by The New York Times Magazine. Alongside the honor, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist was featured on the cover of their most recent issue. There, she sat down for an interview with the outlet, where she opened up about everything from her songwriting process to how she finds inspiration. While chatting about her work, she also opened up about a song she felt was “slept on.”

“I loved the Reputation album. I was like, ‘You guys say what you want. I know what I did. I love it. Go with God, sorry. You can come around if you want, it’s okay if you don’t,’” Swift told the outlet, going on to add, “And then, like, six or seven years later, people are like, ‘Oh my god.’ Like, ‘...Ready For It.’ People slept on that song. When we were making that song, I just remember I wanted to head-bang myself through the wall.”

And we couldn’t agree more! So, to honor this underrated gem in her impressive discography, we’re resurfacing a few SI Swimsuit looks from over the years that were totally in their Reputation era.

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For the non-Swifties among us, the artist’s Reputation era wardrobe was marked by mostly black styles, with subtle reds and golds also present in her color palette, with plenty of snakes thrown in the mix. And a daring sound calls for some seriously sultry looks, which this HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID monokini on Thot absolutely provided. Joining the magazine and photographer James Macari in Montenegro for her debut feature in 2022, the model definitely channeled the cool-girl aura Swift put forth in the aforementioned opening track “...Ready For It.”

Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Similar to Thot’s daring designer look, this Agent Provocateur two-piece—modeled by Lane for her debut shoot in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts in 2024—also embraced those darkly romantic vibes Swift infused into the self-proclaimed “slept on” track from her sixth studio album. From the subtle but striking hardware details to the sleek fabric that shone beneath the sun, Lane certainly looked prepared to “Let the games begin.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara in Barbados

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrate

As noted up top, black was the main hue worn by Swift during her moody Reputation era, but gold and red were also spotted in her many ensembles. This was especially evident during the recording artist’s record-breaking Eras Tour, where her Reputation-era catsuits were accented with gold and red embroidered snakes. Fellow recording artist Ciara also rocked this combo on the set of her cover shoot in 2022, where she posed for photographer Watts in this unique one-piece by Alon Livine, paired with a coordinating cuff by New York Vintage.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage. | Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

And of course, we had to include these snapshots from Culpo’s shoot with photographer Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island in South Australia! Needless to say, the model took the whole “snake” motif to a new level while lounging on the sun-drenched sands of the location. Honestly, her willingness to pose with this slithering sidekick also brought to mind the title of a different Swift album: Fearless.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

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