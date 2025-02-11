‘The Bachelor’ Fans Absolutely Shocked After Grant Sends Favorite Chloie Home
It was another eventful, drama-filled and heartfelt episode of The Bachelor tonight. On Grant Ellis’s journey so far, the New Jersey native we got to meet on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year, he met a long list of amazing women and has already started to fall for some of them. Forming bonds with multiple women is exciting now, but in the weeks ahead, each rose ceremony will get more and more difficult as he sends people home.
The same can be said for audiences, too. Although those watching from home aren’t directly involved in the show, not having any say on who Grant chooses to eliminate, viewers are starting to feel connected to the contestants this season. Already, people have favorites, and unfortunately, that means heartbreak for fans is inevitable. That was proved tonight when one beloved contestant was sent home at the end of the episode.
Chloie surprisingly eliminated during tonight’s rose ceremony
Though saying goodbye to anyone isn’t easy, fans were particularly shocked and upset over Chloie Costello’s elimination—especially because she had such a great episode last week. The 27-year-old model who lives in New York made a great first impression on both Grant and viewers, and after winning the group date in episode 2, we were convinced she would go very far. But, sadly, that wasn’t the case.
It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media to share their disappointment in having to say goodbye to Chloie, and now, more than ever, viewers are convinced she must be the next Bachelorette. Through GIFs and screams into the void, X is full of comments about Chloie.
Over on Instagram, viewers are already commenting on Chloie’s most recent posts with the same sentiments. “nooo u were our fave 😭wtf grant,” one commented, while another wrote, “Chloie for bachelorette 🙌🏽”
Though we know fans want Chloie to be the next Bachelorette, the future of the spinoff series is uncertain right now. Last week, it was reported by Deadline that ABC would be “pausing” on The Bachelorette, confirming there likely wouldn’t be a season in 2025. The network has yet to share an official announcement. As a long-time watcher of the franchise, I prefer The Bachelorette over The Bachelor, so this news is definitely disappointing if it ends up being true.
“The series, however, has not been canceled and will likely come back to the Disney-owned network in the future,” says the publication. “It’s unlikely to air this year but insiders have not completely ruled out its return later this year.”
New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 air every Monday night on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.