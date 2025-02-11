Who Goes Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Season 29, Episode 3 Spoiler Live Recap
The latest season of The Bachelor has kicked off, re-introducing us to lead Grant Ellis who we first met on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette. After getting his heart broken, the day trader from New Jersey is ready to put himself out there again, in an unconventional, highly-publicized way. Meeting 28 lovely ladies in the premiere, the 31-year-old is dating multiple women looking for his one true soulmate. Will he find what he’s looking for in the end? As teased in the previews, it looks like he’ll fall for two ladies, making this journey all the more complicated.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We’re only on the third episode tonight and Grant still has a long list of women to get to know. Last week, he strengthened bonds with contestants like Alexe Godin, who he went on his first one-on-one date of the season, as well as Chloie Costello and Carolina Quixano who won the group dates. The rose ceremony was another tough one as it saw Allyshia Gupta, Ella Del Rosario, Rebekah Garrett and Vicky Nyamuswa sent home, and it’s only getting tougher from here for Grant to say goodbye to more women.
Here are all the biggest moments that happened in episode 3, including the surprising rose ceremony at the very end.
We recapped this episode live as we watched the episode.
The first group date
Jesse Palmer showed up at the mansion to kick off the episode with some big news. This week, there would only be one group date—and two one-on-ones. That means that when they read off the names of ladies invited on the group date, they also revealed who would get that coveted one-on-one time. For the group date, Natalie, Bailey, Alexe, Alli Jo, Chloie, Sarafiena, Dina, Parisa, Rose, Zoe, Litia and Juliana showed up for the “Bachelor School of Finance,” hosted by Hannah Berner and Daniel Lubetzky.
The women answered questions to win “Grant bucks,” ranging from how much an engagement ring should cost to what the most risqué purchase they’d ever made was. They also fought for dollar bills in money-grabbing machines. In the end, Bailey scored the most bucks, which meant extra time with Grant during the after-party.
More Zoe drama
That night, Bailey was able to use her bucks on specific special gifts from Grant, and she chose one of his t-shirts to sleep in and dessert to enjoy together. Zoe quickly annoyed the other contestants when she broke down in tears, expressing how uncomfortable she was with the group date because she didn’t get attention from Grant. Considering what she pulled last week, the ladies didn’t feel sympathetic.
Zoe overheard the ladies talking about her, specifically Sarafiena saying her dress was very short, and she immediately went to Grant to tell him. At the end of the night, Grant gave the group date rose to Parisa. But before he left, he brought up “rumors” he heard about drama in the house, alerting the women that someone ratted them out. Juliana didn’t waste time asking Zoe point-blank if it was her, but Zoe wouldn’t own up to it.
Cut to the next day, and multiple women were in tears at the house over the drama with Zoe. Freaking out about what she might’ve said to Grant, the other ladies felt betrayed. “We’re trying to be friends with her,” Alexe said through cries.
Carolina’s private jet one-on-one
On a happier note, it was then time for Carolina’s one-on-one date with Grant. Surprising her with a private plane, Grant excitedly shared that they’d be flying to Las Vegas for their day together. Their first stop? The SkyJump at the Strat Hotel, where they jumped down from 829 feet. Good thing Carolina isn’t afraid of heights—though Grant was definitely stressing.
During dinner, there was something Carolina had to get off her chest. Through tears, she told Grant about her epilepsy diagnosis, noting that she has fortunately been able to keep her seizures controlled through medication. She opened up about past relationships with people who didn’t accept her because of it, which then brought Grant to tears. “She is such a wonderful woman that I just want to care for her and protect her heart," he said in his confessional before giving her his rose.
Beverly’s exit and a surprise group date
The next day, the contestants found out that Beverly went home, without learning what exactly happened. As we learned from TV scooper Reality Steve, she unfortunately was forced to self-eliminate after getting sick and landing in the hospital. We’re sending wishes of good health to her. Because Beverly was set to have a one-on-one date, Grant instead organized a mini group date, inviting Sarafiena, Dina and Litia to a pet store to play with dogs.
There, Lisa Vanderpump showed up and gave the ladies their instructions. From dog grooming to dog walks, Grant got to spend time with his three contestants alone and as a group, creating more time to bond. He ultimately chose Litia to have a one-on-one dinner with, leaving Sarafiena and Dina disappointed. During the date, Grant opened up to Litia about his dad’s struggles with addiction, while Litia talked about losing her dad.
Grant then gifted Litia the amazing surprise of allowing her to FaceTime her mom so he could meet her, and the date ended with Grant giving Litia his rose. Meanwhile, back home, Carolina broke down after Rose delivered a bombshell reveal, telling her that Grant said he was thinking about Rose when he was dancing with Carolina last week. Yikes.
The prom… and more drama
The following morning, the ladies got a surprise gift at their door with a note inviting them to prom. That means their cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony was extra exciting and special as everyone got super dressed up for the themed party. Plus, four contestants from The Golden Bachelorette—Gary, Jack, Keith and Jonathan—showed up for prom night.
It didn’t take long for Carolina to confront Grant, telling her what she heard without naming any names. Grant was visibly taken aback and offended by this, denying ever saying that he was thinking about someone else when he was with her. Adamant about getting to the bottom of it, Grant suspected it might be Rose and he questioned her on her actions. In response, Rose said she thought that’s what he said to her, and again, he denied it. Though Rose apologized, it was very evident how disappointed Grant was.
The drama, unfortunately, cut into much-needed alone time with Grant for many of the ladies, and just like that, it was time for the rose ceremony.
Who went home this week
Here’s who we can expect to go home in episode 3:
- Beverly Ortega - Self-eliminated
- Alli Jo Hinkes - Eliminated during the rose ceremony
- Bailey Brown - Eliminated during the rose ceremony
- Chloie Costello - Eliminated during the rose ceremony
We’re officially getting to the point in the season where the rose ceremonies are shocking and sad. Chloie was an absolute standout last week, winning the group date rose and getting to spend alone time with Grant. The two definitely hit it off, but this week she barely got any screen time. Bailey had a pretty good episode this week—until the rose ceremony, of course—and we’re surprised she was sent home, too.
An unexpected season of The Bachelor definitely keeps us entertained, though it’s never easy seeing women get their hearts broken. Keep watching the new season every Monday night on ABC. New episodes stream the next day on Hulu.