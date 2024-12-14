The Top Gifts of the 2024 Holiday Season, According to Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin
When it comes to gift-giving this holiday season, SI Swimsuit models Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin are on the same page. The two recently offered up their insights on what makes for the perfect present, and concurred that you can’t go wrong with a particularly-themed gift for a loved one this year.
“Something in wellness,” Austin suggested, a statement which Thumann echoed, adding, “[It’s] the year of wellness.”
Thumann specifically suggested an Oura Ring, and while Austin didn’t promote her own platform, we might suggest that a subscription to The Katie Austin App makes for a great present, too.
Heritage Oura Ring, from $249 (ouraring.com)
An Oura ring can help track sleep, provide health insights and monitor stress, so it’s a great present for anyone in your life who is looking to get a better understanding of their health in the year ahead.
Katie Austin App, $99.99/year (katieaustin.tv)
Austin’s program features more than 400 home workout classes, including sculpt, HIIT and strength exercises, along with over 300 simple and healthy recipes to help subscribers lead a healthy lifestyle. An annual subscription to it is the gift that keeps on giving all year long!
“Give the gift of health,” Austin urged.
And as for what’s on their personal holiday wishlists this year? Austin, SI Swimsuit’s 2022 co-Rookie of the Year, is hoping for an outdoor TV, while Thumann, a two-time brand star, would love a new grill for her house in Charleston, S.C.
The two women also shared their favorite holiday traditions, including baking cookies with grandparents (Thumann) and trying out new holiday recipes and enjoying time with family (Austin).
Whether you’re hosting for the holidays or not this year, try Austin’s Whipped Ricotta Honey Toast and Holiday Aperol Spritz to really impress your friends and family. Additionally, check out more of Thumann’s wellness essentials, from skincare staples and supplements to drinks and books—all of which make great stocking stuffers—here.