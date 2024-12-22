Travel to Portugal With Olivia Dunne Through These Behind the Scenes Pics
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Olivia Dunne’s return to the fold as a rookie.
While Olivia Dunne was featured as an athlete in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, the New Jersey native impressed the team so much that she was invited back to the fold as a rookie in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine. Following last year’s photo shoot in Puerto Rico, the 22-year-old LSU gymnast traveled to Portugal for her feature in the 2024 issue.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne stated while on set in the southern European country. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”
Also of note this year, Dunne made the decision to return to LSU for her fifth and final season of competition with her Tigers teammates. She made the announcement over the summer, declaring she was “not Dunne yet.”
“These past four years have changed my life,” Dunne wrote on Instagram in July of her collegiate athletic career. “There’s something about putting on a purple and gold leotard. There’s something about competing in front of 13,000 screaming Tiger fans. There’s something about being pushed by your coaches to be your very best. And there’s something about being part of a team that made school history.”
Earlier this year, Dunne and her teammates were declared the 2024 NCAA women’s gymnastics national champions. From her work along the SI Swimsuit team to her success in the gym, we love to watch Dunne shine. In honor of her success, we’re sharing a few throwback pics from her photo shoot in Portugal, in which Dunne rocked balletcore and cottagecore vibes on set with grace.
Be sure to check out Dunne’s full gallery, captured by Ben Watts, here.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!