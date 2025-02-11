5 Undeniably Gorgeous Photos From Alix Earle’s SI Swimsuit Debut We’re Still Obsessed With
When Alix Earle burst onto the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit scene with her 2024 Miami photo shoot, it’s safe to say she had only one word on her mind—dominate. She served as the first-ever digital cover star for the brand, making history while radiating the most powerful, beautiful energy.
Yu Tsai, the photographer who captured the pics, caught all of Earle’s good sides in all of the ultrachic outfits and swimsuits she wore. Even though all of her poses and looks from her debut feature are worthy of praise, these five particular snaps from both shoots are showstoppers that continuously have fans coming back for more.
First up is the royal blue two-piece from Triangl Rings. This swimsuit has numerous aspects that are super trendy such as the corset-like shape of the top and the strings on the side of the bottoms. But it’s the soft velvet that sets this ensemble apart from the rest as it’s a gorgeous fabric not often seen in swimsuits. Nevertheless, Earle made it work effortlessly.
The second swimsuit that still has heads turning is the Tom Ford two-piece matching with sunglasses from the same brand. The sunglasses paired nicely with the shimmery gold color of the bikini but also stood out with its mustard yellow dark tint surrounded by animal print frames. This look did wonders for Earle’s toned physique and would do the same for any of her fans who may want to add this swimsuit to their closet for the summer season.
Closing out the top picks from the after-party Miami photo shoot has to be this fun and creative cheeky swimsuit. It’s almost as if Sommer Swim had the Hot Mess podcast host in mind when the brand created it because it just brings out her radiance. And, as if this swimsuit wasn’t already eye-catching enough, the colorful macaroons intricately placed in this photo made the vibrant hues of the patterned piece pop that just much more.
For her Miami beach shoot, the center of attention was on the viridian green pieces. Whether it’s the gold circle placed in the middle of the piece, the single strap element of the top or the matching thong bikini bottoms, this swimsuit just screams sensational. Not to mention how her silky wet hair also added to the impressive way everything in this look came together for Earle.
Last but absolutely not least, the silver triangle-shaped bikini was truly timeless and stunning. It’s almost as if Earle was born to serve face and body in this Korobeynikov swimsuit.
Revisiting Earle’s debut shoot was a no-brainer, reminding us of how fabulous her digital cover moment turned out.