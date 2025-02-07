SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Alix Earle Loves Carl's Jr. to Suni Lee at NYFW
When the Sports Illustrate Swimsuit models aren’t busy in front of our cameras and traveling for SI Swimsuit, they are constantly on-the-go and nonstop in their everyday life. Whether it be shooting new campaigns, attending those VIP events or competing in uniform, they are putting in the work and having fun along the way. And luckily, they all love to capture these milestone moments on Instagram allowing us and their followers access.
With Super Bowl LIX happening on February 9 in New Orleans, several talent like Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Nicole Williams English, Christen Goff and more are taking the Big Easy by storm while Suni Lee is front row at New York Fashion Week. Gabby Thomas attended a different sporting event for a good reason and Brooks Nader had some work news to share.
Keep scrolling to see what some of our faves have been up to this week.
Alix Earle
The social media superstar is the newest talent to be the face of Carl’s Junior. She revealed a snippet of the highly anticipated Super Bowl commercial on Instagram. Earle follows fellow SI Swimsuit models Kate Upton and Nina Agdal who have also starred in past campaigns.
Xandra Pohl
In addition to dropping the beat, the deejay dropped some new merch this week as she headed to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. “Pretty girls play house music is here… go to shopxandra.com to get yours today,” she wrote.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover star posted some additional images from a shoot with David and Cam Yarrow in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Gabby Thomas
The two-time Olympian is usually the one competing, but she was able to attend her first professional volleyball game in Austin, Texas.
Katie Austin
The lifestyle creator is right at home Super Bowl Week in New Orleans. As a sports broadcast major, the SI Swim model is on the field with Snapchat. During the week, she also united with Kostek, English, Goff and Ellie Thumann for the SiriusXM Chris Stapleton concert.
Suni Lee
The US gymnast kickstarted New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a party at Crane Club and highlighted some other fun moments in the Big Apple.