Xandra Pohl Rocks Neon on SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Runway
When Xandra Pohl showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week last year, no one knew she would be walking in it. She was invited to DJ the event, but, by the end of it, she was strutting down the catwalk herself.
The 23-year-old is pursuing a professional DJing career. In addition to having just finished up her first tour, she has plans to sign with a record label and release her own music very soon.
This year also brought her official SI Swimsuit rookie feature. After her surprise appearance on the runway at the 2023 Miami Swim Week, the brand invited her to pose for her first feature this year in Belize. Today, she returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for the second consecutive year. Pohl rocked a pair of neon bikinis for her two walks down the catwalk.
Shop Xandra Pohl’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
bareminimale Carrie Bradshaw Classic Triangle Top, $81 and Carrie Bradshaw Bottom, $81 (bareminimale.com)
Haus of Pinklemonaid Jac - Neon Tie String Bikini, $128 and Mesh Bodysuit (shophausofpinklemonaid.com)
View Xandra Pohl’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a runway show featuring models in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.