Xandra Pohl Bids Goodbye to ‘Biggest Year of Growth’ With Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photo, Other Incredible Memories
Xandra Pohl is expressing her gratitude towards her year that was jam-packed with so many victories we can barely keep track of them all. The beloved DJ land model looks back fondly on her favorite moments of 2024, which so happens to include her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Thanks to photographer Derek Kettela, Pohl’s photo shoot in Belize was a huge moment as she looked remarkable in her scarlet red swimsuits and sultry outfits. She was a natural in front of the camera, never failing to give looks that highlighted the confidence she had in her beauty—inside and out. The best part of all is that the more she flaunted her stuff, the more fans were inspired to also be confident in the skin they’re in.
It’s safe to say that Pohl is also a huge fan of her rookie photo shoot as it’s the very first thing that came to her mind when she thought back to what she wanted to celebrate as 2024 concluded.
Saying goodbye to the “craziest year” of her life, which she also called the “biggest growth year,” Pohl took time in her caption to reflect on the good and bad. Among her accomplishments on top of her SI Swimsuit debut was her inclusion in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list, a feat worth celebrating.
Pohl’s journey to becoming a successful DJ is a mark of pride for her fans, which is why congratulating the star on her monumental moments came with ease in her comments section.
“Crushing it! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for you 🙌,” one comment wrote.
“I just feel like a proud mom 😍 go girl,” fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims commented.
“Xandra you deserve all the best! Hope you have an even better 2025,” another comment expressed adoringly.
“Fantastic & well deserved! ❤️ Happy 2025 🥂😂😘,” one fan stated.
“Do less next year will ya? 😜😘,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner joked.
It's clear that any setbacks Pohl went through in 2024 only set her up for greater success.
Between disposing of whatever toxic relationships she had in her life weighing her down to shaking off whatever doubt she may have had as a woman in a male-dominated profession, her resilience and drive carved a path for her to work with brands like Victoria's Secret and, of course, Sports Illustrated.
Take a trip down memory lane with some of Pohl’s incredible Belize photos.
As Pohl stated, whatever 2025 will bring for her will certainly be a sight for all to behold. What kinds of trails she’ll blaze in the upcoming year will be revealed soon enough. Even so, this year will absolutely be cemented in the DJ’s mind forever.