Xandra Pohl Bids Goodbye to ‘Biggest Year of Growth’ With Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photo, Other Incredible Memories

Xandra Pohl lists her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of her favorite moments of 2024 as she looks back at the year.

Diana Nosa

Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl is expressing her gratitude towards her year that was jam-packed with so many victories we can barely keep track of them all. The beloved DJ land model looks back fondly on her favorite moments of 2024, which so happens to include her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Thanks to photographer Derek Kettela, Pohl’s photo shoot in Belize was a huge moment as she looked remarkable in her scarlet red swimsuits and sultry outfits. She was a natural in front of the camera, never failing to give looks that highlighted the confidence she had in her beauty—inside and out. The best part of all is that the more she flaunted her stuff, the more fans were inspired to also be confident in the skin they’re in.

It’s safe to say that Pohl is also a huge fan of her rookie photo shoot as it’s the very first thing that came to her mind when she thought back to what she wanted to celebrate as 2024 concluded.

Saying goodbye to the “craziest year” of her life, which she also called the “biggest growth year,” Pohl took time in her caption to reflect on the good and bad. Among her accomplishments on top of her SI Swimsuit debut was her inclusion in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list, a feat worth celebrating.

Pohl’s journey to becoming a successful DJ is a mark of pride for her fans, which is why congratulating the star on her monumental moments came with ease in her comments section.

“Crushing it! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for you 🙌,” one comment wrote.

“I just feel like a proud mom 😍 go girl,” fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jena Sims commented.

“Xandra you deserve all the best! Hope you have an even better 2025,” another comment expressed adoringly.

“Fantastic & well deserved! ❤️ Happy 2025 🥂😂😘,” one fan stated.

“Do less next year will ya? 😜😘,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner joked.

It's clear that any setbacks Pohl went through in 2024 only set her up for greater success.

Between disposing of whatever toxic relationships she had in her life weighing her down to shaking off whatever doubt she may have had as a woman in a male-dominated profession, her resilience and drive carved a path for her to work with brands like Victoria's Secret and, of course, Sports Illustrated.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of Pohl’s incredible Belize photos.

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Skirt by Cultnaked. / Derek Kettela / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

As Pohl stated, whatever 2025 will bring for her will certainly be a sight for all to behold. What kinds of trails she’ll blaze in the upcoming year will be revealed soon enough. Even so, this year will absolutely be cemented in the DJ’s mind forever.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

