Xandra Pohl Channels Snow Bunny Vibes in Latest Stunning Selfies From Aspen
Xandra Pohl’s style knows no bounds. The 24-year-old content creator can strut her stuff in an itty-bitty bikini on the beaches of Miami or the pages of SI Swimsuit and she can rock out in a sporty, sexy street-style look while DJing in front of thousands of people. This winter, she’s adding snow and skiwear to her already super versatile and dynamic wardrobe. The model, who was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 magazine, is channeling her inner snow bunny in Aspen and having the best time.
The Ohio native took to Instagram to share a stunning, icy series of selfies, giving fans an up close and personal look at her flawless skin and adorable natural freckles. She donned a dramatic white fur coat, with a fuzzy hood and all, and showed off both her bold smolder to the camera, as well as her radiant smile. Pohl opted for a natural, glowy glam moment including feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, and a perfectly glossy pink lip.
“baby it’s cold outside,” she captioned the carousel shared on Jan. 5.
“obsessed,” fellow SI Swim model and content creator Olivia Ponton wrote.
“Ice princess baddie!! ❄️,” Milani Cosmetics chimed.
“Cutie snow bunny ❄️,” Alison Bowles wrote.
“Snow princess,” Gia Duddy added.
“You’re so Margot Robbie and Pamela [Anderson] coded I love it,” one fan stated.
Last year, the Miami-based DJ released her debut single “Body Say” and traveled for two of her own tours across the country. While creating a name for herself in the male-dominated DJ industry, she is simultaneously breaking into the modeling and fashion space, as a brand ambassador or campaign star for Celsius, Victoria’s Secret, Athleta and more major brands. She also landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list at the end of 2024.
Pohl discovered her passion for DJing during her junior year of high school. Bored with the typical routine, she sought out a way to immerse herself in music—a longtime love fueled by attending music festivals from a young age. With no interest in singing, dancing, or producing, she realized she could channel her energy into mixing. She spent countless hours teaching herself on a small mixer, learning the ropes through YouTube tutorials.
After moving to Miami, Pohl broke into the city’s frat party circuit—a challenging space for a female DJ to navigate, particularly in the competitive Miami nightlife scene. The experience toughened her and shaped her career. At just 18 years old, she landed her first club gig in the city, and she hasn’t looked back since.