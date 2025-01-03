Xandra Pohl Proves Her Face Card Never Declines With Angelic Selfies in the Snow
To kick off the new year, Xandra Pohl traded her bikinis and mini dresses for furry coats, sweaters and layers as she jetted off to Aspen, Colo. for a ski trip. To close out 2024, she took a “life changing” vacation to Costa Rica where she dazzled in the sunlight and warmth, and it didn’t take long for the professional DJ to get to traveling again to start 2025 on the right foot after celebrating the holidays with family. A certified snow bunny, the 24-year-old Ohio native gave her followers a glimpse at her killer glam and latest wintery ‘fit on Instagram this week.
Styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet, Pohl rocked a dramatic white furry coat from Net-a-Porter ($3,066), a baby blue sweater from Gigi Hadid's luxury knitwear brand Guest In Residence ($575) and matching pants. She wore her hair slicked back, perfect for showing off her undeniably gorgeous features, including her dreamy blue eyes. She took advantage of the incredible lighting for a series of selfies, reminding her followers that she is a natural-born model. Leaning into wintery glam with a pink lip and rosy pink cheeks, her full look was simply stunning against the snowy backdrop.
“happiest in the snow <3,” Pohl, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit as a rookie in 2024, captioned her IG carousel shared with her 472,000 followers.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne’s comment was exactly our first reaction, writing, “Face card is lethal.”
“A real life Ángel 👼,” former Bachelor star and new bff Kelsey Anderson added.
“Snow Angel,” another former Bachelor star Maria Georgas wrote.
“Oh yeah i vote this is my favorite picture of you ever,” content creator and podcast host Brianna LaPaglia commented.
“love this beautiful,” SI Swimsuit’s Olivia Ponton wrote.
“Face card wow,” beauty influencer Kensington Tillo said.
Clearly, Pohl’s followers are in agreement that this photo series is breathtaking, something we’ve come to expect from her Instagram activity. On her story, the “Body Say” artist revealed she extended her Aspen trip by five more days, proving she’s having the time of her life enjoying the winter weather.
Over on TikTok, Pohl has been documenting her trip with daily vlogs, showing off her winter ‘fits, skiing videos and funny lip-sync clips from the snow. In one recent share, the DJ voiced the viral sound from Nicki Minaj’s appearance on the New Year’s Eve Live show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, where she told the hosts, “My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these b—hes’s throats.” The sound has been making its rounds on social media this week, with Chicago Sky player and SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese using it on TikTok as well.
“I said what I said hahahaha I love this outfit… what’s ur New Year’s resolution ??” Pohl captioned the humorous video shared with her 1.3 million TikTok followers.
No matter what Pohl will be up to throughout 2025, we can always count on her to serve up serious looks we can’t stop thinking about.