XANDRA Is Releasing New Music, So We’re Throwing It Back to Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Belize
XANDRA announced she’s got some new music up her sleeve earlier this week, and to say we’re excited would be a major understatement. The Ohio native, who began DJing in high school, released her first single, “Body Say,” in July 2024, and went on to make her Lollapalooza debut the following month.
The 25-year-old musician and content creator is a two-time SI Swimsuit model, having posed for her rookie campaign in Belize for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. She returned to the fold last year, when her work with the brand took her to Jamaica. XANDRA has also been a staple on the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week the last several years: She DJed and walked in the show in 2023, and has strutted the catwalk each year since.
Ahead of her brand debut on the runway, XANDRA chatted with SI Swimsuit about her open-format style as a DJ, and how she feeds off the crowd during her sets. Since then, she has secured some pretty major gigs, including a set at Ushuaïa Ibiza (during the summer of 2025) and, more recently, a set with Calvin Harris and John Summit in Miami Beach for a 2026 College Football Playoff event earlier this month.
“I like to play music that makes everyone dance and have a good time... I play a song and then I see how the crowd reacts to it, and if they don’t react to it in the way that I want them to, I can change genre,” she told us of her craft. “My belief is that if the girls are happy, the boys are happy. If they’re dancing, the guys are dancing. So I feel like by keeping the girls happy and making sure everyone has a good time, that’s the best type of music you can play.”
XANDRA’s declaration of new music came in the form of a Jan. 27 Instagram post, in which the DJ shared a carousel of pics of herself listening to portable CD player while clad in a red and white jacket, gray briefs and sneakers.
In honor of XANDRA’s new music on the horizon, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her rookie SI Swimsuit feature, which was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. While posing along Central America’s eastern coast, she modeled a number of red-hot swimsuits, including bikinis and cut-out one-pieces that incorporated unexpected fabrics, like latex.