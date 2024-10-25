Birthday Girl Kamie Crawford Offered the Best Advice About Self-Confidence on SI Swimsuit Set
Birthday wishes are in order for Kamie Crawford! The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turns 31 years old today, and we are thrilled to have the chance to celebrate her.
Over the past few years, we’ve had the chance to get to know the Ohio native well. In 2022, she made her SI Swimsuit debut in St. Croix—and has graced the pages of the magazine every year since. Her partnership with the brand has taken her to a variety of tropical destinations (Dominica and Belize included) and resulted in dozens of really remarkable photos.
But, perhaps more importantly, they have given us the chance to solicit some incredible advice from the American television host. Crawford has a lot of wisdom, and she has never hesitated to share it with the brand. On set in Dominica, for example, the former co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show walked us through the advice that she would give her younger self if she could—and we think it's worth sharing with you.
“I’m still learning about myself,” Crawford admitted when we posed the question, “but now I feel like a grown ... woman.” Having gotten to a place where she feels grown up and mature, she had no trouble formulating a piece of advice for her younger self—and younger girls more generally. “Being a woman who feels strong and beautiful in her own skin is something that comes with time,” she said simply.
There wasn’t more to it than that. Crawford wants younger girls to understand that self-confidence will come—you just need to allow yourself the time and space for it to flourish.
It was a simple sentiment, but a really important one, too, and we’re glad she was willing to share her insights with the brand. But we’re not surprised by her willingness, either. As a former co-host of a dating show and the host of her own podcast, Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford, she has made a career out of giving sound advice—and it’s no surprise to us that she brought that same energy to the set of her photo shoot in Dominica.
Beyond the sound advice, Crawford posed for some breathtaking photos in the verdant destination. And, given that it’s her birthday, we feel it’s only right to take a look back at some of our favorites. Below are a few of the stunning photos from her second brand photo shoot.