Alix Earle Rocks Britney Spears-Inspired All-Denim Two-Piece Look
Internet influencer and SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle can’t stop impressing us with her fantastic outfits. From her killer Halloween costumes last month—including but not limited to the Cheshire Cat, Barbie and Megan Fox’s character Lilah from Jonah Hex—to her dark mauve Hervé Léger gown for the CFDA Awards on Oct. 28, the 23-year-old is on her way to becoming a modern fashion icon. Whether she’s going out to the club or attending a red carpet event, she always shows up in style and creates a buzz with what she’s wearing.
If one thing’s for certain, it's that Earle understands the assignment when it comes to dressing up for the occasion, and she proved that this past weekend when going on a Halloween boat day with friends. Taking to TikTok, SI Swimsuit's inaugural digital issue cover model shared a get-ready-with-me video to reveal she’d be dressing up as Britney Spears for the party, showing us her makeup routine featuring shimmery eyeshadow and bedazzled gems by her eyes. She followed the video up with her outfit reveal (watch it here!) which showed her posing to the song “Gimme More” by Britney Spears.
Earle’s Y2k-inspired fit included a blue denim string two-piece which showed off her tanned, toned skin, a blue denim jacket and a white denim unbuttoned miniskirt. She completed her look with a chunky silver necklace, a blue denim Prada bag, white pearl-shaped drop-down earrings and clear sunglasses. Though she wasn't dressing up in any particular look from Spears, we can totally imagine the pop star wearing something just like it in the early 2000s.
Speaking of a blue two-piece, is anyone else still thinking about the blue satin Fleur du Mal suit Earle wore for SI Swimsuit? Just me? Anyway…
“Girl you have the best style,” one fan commented on Earle’s TikTok video, while another added, “Britney denim was iconic. The people who get it get it and the people who don’t don’t.”
In her GRRM video, Earle talked about how common boat parties are in Miami before sharing what she and boyfriend Braxton Berrios did on their “wholesome” Halloween night, which included handing out candy for trick-or-treaters. She also revealed she and the NFL player have an idea for what they’ll be dressing up next year, already ahead of the curve. Considering how much the New Jersey native loves Halloween, are we even surprised?
Earle celebrated Halloween big this year, including her very own party in L.A. She transformed a venue into a “Mad Forest,” channeling an Alice in Wonderland aesthetic, and the bash was star-studded. Based on her Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast episode “Stuck In The Rabbit Hole,” it sounded like the night was a major success.