Get Kamie Crawford’s Red Hot Cut-Out Look From the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue

Consider this the only monokini you need this summer.

Cara O’Bleness

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford returns to the fold for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit Issue feature this year, and it may just be her best spread in the annual magazine yet. The 31-year-old model and television host traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for this year’s 60th anniversary publication.

While on location in San Pedro, the styling was embraced by the trendy red hue that has overtaken the runways, street style looks and fashion campaigns of late. Thus, all of the one-pieces and bikinis Crawford sported on location were various shades of bright cherry and ruby red.

One of our very favorites from her photo shoot this year is a red hot monokini by Louisa Ballou, which features gold O-ring detail and plenty of straps.

Louisa Ballou Cut-Out Swimsuit, $175 (mytheresa.com)

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This minimal coverage suit offers a high rise on the hips and cheeky coverage in back. If the gorgeous suit looks somewhat familiar, you may recognize the style from Angel Reese’s 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which took place in Los Angeles. Reese sported a dark green version of the monokini. Be sure to snag it while it’s currently 50% off!

Crawford first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2022, when her rookie feature took her to St. Croix with Kettela. She returned to the fold last year, and was captured in Dominica, where she worked with visual artist Yu Tsai.

