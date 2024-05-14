Hunter McGrady’s Cut-Out One Piece From the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue Is on Sale
Hunter McGrady is officially a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model. The brand legend traveled to Mexico for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue, where she posed for photographed Yu Tsai. And while she donned a stunning JMP The Label swimsuit and sheer cover-up by Antoninias for her cover girl moment, each and every look the 31-year-old wore while on location was jaw-dropping.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
One of our favorites in particular just so happens to be by the very same brand as McGrady’s cover suit, and it is currently on sale for 20% off. Get ready for beach days this summer in this strappy number.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
JMP the Label Santorini One-Piece, Tortuga, $125 (jmpthelabel.com)
This suit is incredibly versatile, as the halter straps can be tied a number of different ways, so it’s a great piece to have in your swimwear wardrobe. In addition to the chest cut-out, the high-leg cut and cheeky bottoms make for a sultry fit, so this swimsuit is ideal for a beach trip with your beau.
McGrady, who has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since her debut in 2017, was also featured in a special 60th anniversary legends photo shoot with fellow brand icons this year. While posing for the feature in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring, she shared exactly what is making her feel empowered these days.
“Being truly vulnerable with myself and really checking in where I am in my life,” McGrady stated. “Learning to know the person who I’ve become each time. Seeing that fabric and that art come to life, seeing how far I’ve come and what I’ve been through is really beautiful and empowering to me.”