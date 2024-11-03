Ilona Maher Dazzles in ‘Leggy’ Black Tailored Skirt and Vest Set, Cherry Red Pumps
Ilona Maher is constantly redefining what it means to be both fierce and fashionable. In her latest Instagram post, the Olympic rugby player, who brought home Team USA’s first bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games this year, exuded confidence in a sleek black tailored vest and skirt set. Unafraid to show her beautiful, toned figure and strong legs the SI Swimsuit model, who landed on the cover of the digital September issue after her photo shoot in Bellport, NY, is an inspiration to young women in sports everywhere.
The gorgeous, sophisticated set featured a little thigh-high slit tease, and the Vermont native accessorized with cherry red pumps, adding a trendy pop of color to the elegant two-piece.
“A leggy brunette,” she captioned the image shared with her 4.2 million followers.
“You are stunning😍,” DWTS pro choreographer Daniella Karagach commented.
“legs for dayssss,” Allison Lang added.
“Beauty and grace ❤️,” Dana Patterson wrote.
“Thank you for being the role model you are to women across all ages-from someone who didn’t fit the typical mold… I needed you growing up,” one fan gushed.
At 28, Ilona Maher has made a name for herself as a body-positive advocate, professional athlete, social media sensation—and now, she’s adding ballroom dancer to her list of accomplishments as a contestant on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Her popularity on the show has only grown as fans have connected with her bold personality, comedic side and authenticity.
Whether she’s sharing insights into her intense training routines, showcasing her sharp, witty sense of humor, or speaking candidly about body positivity and mental health, Maher’s voice has resonated with people everywhere. She isn’t just an Olympian, she’s transforming the sports industry and inspiring a generation of young women along the way. Through her rugby journey, she has gained a profound confidence in herself and her body—a confidence she’s now bringing to the dance floor on ABC and Disney+ every Tuesday evening.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever... But I don’t think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage,” Maher shared in her SI Swim cover story earlier this year. “I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”