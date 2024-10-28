Ilona Maher’s Sideline Style Is a Chic, Simple Guide to Game Day Dressing
Football season has been in full swing for months now. And for months, we have been gathering intel on the best and brightest sidelines styles that this season has to offer. Each year, the trends change—and each year, we find ourselves looking to our style inspirations to understand the trends and curate our own sleek game day looks.
Of course, while the trends certainly change, there are some mainstays, too. For example, over the years, the best dressed on the sidelines have found a way to seamlessly incorporate team gear into their glamorous outfits. It’s not always an easy task—jerseys aren’t the most flattering garment after all. But again and again the most stylish have proven that it’s not impossible.
The latest to put on a show with her game day fashion is professional athlete Ilona Maher. Of course, the 28-year-old is used to throwing on a jersey of her own for rugby practices and games, but she’s not necessarily in the habit of turning a jersey into a chic outfit. That is, until a sideline appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game was on offer.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, she headed to SoFi Stadium to watch the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings on their home turf. She was joined by her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, who—as a Minnesota native—sported a Vikings jersey in support of his hometown team.
On the sidelines, Maher proved that game day style doesn’t have to be complicated to be chic. The athlete paired a bright blue Rams jersey with light wash denim pants, platform Converse and chic tortoiseshell sunglasses. She rounded out the style with a subtle matte red lip—a hue less bold than her typical bright red, but glamorous all the same.
“Partners on the dance floor. Rivals on TNF,” the official Rams account joked in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the pair on the sidelines. At the end of the day, Maher’s team came out on top, defeating the Vikings 30-20.
The Thursday Night Football stop came in the midst of Maher and Bersten’s outstanding stint on Dancing With the Stars. Last week, their Disney Night performance earned them their highest score on the season—no small accomplishment. And they aren’t done yet. The pair will return to the dance floor tomorrow, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. EST. Be sure to tune in to see what the contestants bring to the table this time around.