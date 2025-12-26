Revisit the 10 Most Viewed SI Swimsuit Model Galleries of 2025
As the calendar year comes to a close, we’re taking time to look back at 10 of our most viewed SI Swimsuit 2025 galleries, ranging from our digital cover issues to our print magazine released back in May. These galleries feature cover girls, athletes, content creators, actors and more.
Without further ado—and presented in no particular order—check out the most viewed model galleries of 2025:
Olivia Dunne: Bermuda
Dunne was one of four cover models to grace SI Swimsuit 2025, shooting with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda. 2025 marked her third consecutive shoot with the brand—the retired gymnast also joined SI Swimsuit in 2023 in Puerto Rico and 2024 in Portugal, respectively—and her first-ever cover spot.
Check out Dunne’s full 2025 gallery here.
Salma Hayek Pinault: Mexico
Another one of the brand’s four cover models for the 2025 issue, the prolific actress joined the brand for the first time alongside photographer Ruven Afanador in Mexico for an unforgettable feature. Of the moment, Hayek Pinault told the brand, “I was free, and I was wild. It was kind of spiritual. I went from absolute anxiety and panic to absolute peace and freedom. From absolutely insecure to being proud of the woman I am. And, for all the bad crazy things that are happening, I’m grateful for this change in the world—where it’s celebrated to arrive at a certain age and still feel beautiful.”
Check out Hayek Pinault’s full 2025 gallery here.
Nelly Korda: The Boca Raton
Photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., alongside a talented array of athletes, Korda joined the brand for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025. The photos featured the professional golfer modeling a collection of colorful designer swimwear, with the SI Swimsuit style team aiming to “fuse timeless simplicity with fierce athleticism,” resulting in a laidback, effortlessly elegant collection.
Check out Korda’s full 2025 gallery here.
Cameron Brink: The Boca Raton
Another featured athlete posing for Horton’s lens while in the Sunshine State, Brink brought her signature confidence from the basketball court to the shores for her sensational shoot. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the basketball star also made a triumphant return to her sport this summer after being sidelined for an injury.
Check out Brink’s full 2025 gallery here.
Brianna LaPaglia: La Quinta, Calif.
Gracing the cover of the brand’s digital issue back in January, LaPaglia joined SI Swimsuit and photographer Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate for her debut feature. The content creator opened up about the experience while on set, telling the brand, “This shoot means so much more to me than, like, feeling sexy and being in a cool location. Over the past year and just being in an abusive relationship, I lost a lot of weight. I’ve always been insecure about how thin I was. This is like me reclaiming my body, myself, me just as a woman.”
Check out LaPaglia’s full 2025 gallery here.
Alix Earle: Jamaica
Speaking of the brand’s digital covers, the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model also had an unbelievable 2025! From appearing in the print magazine for the first time with a stunning Jamaica shoot photographed by Yu Tsai, to her runner-up performance on ABC’s hit TV show Dancing With the Stars, Earle has risen to new heights, and her fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next.
Check out Earle’s full 2025 gallery here.
Hailey Van Lith: Fort Worth, Texas
And we’re not done with those digital covers yet, as Van Lith was featured on the front page of the April digital issue after she posed for photographer Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Shortly after her stylish shoot debuted, the breakout basketball star was selected by the Chicago Sky as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Check out Van Lith’s full 2025 gallery here.
Penny Lane: Switzerland
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Lane traded in the sun-soaked shores of a traditional swimwear shoot to instead join the brand and photographer Derek Kettela in chilly Switzerland. While in Zürich, the model and wellness coach posed on the bustling city streets in stunning outerwear pieces and took a dip in warm pools for a few moody indoor snapshots.
Check out Lane’s full 2025 gallery here.
Ilona Maher: Bermuda
Another digital cover model who made her radiant return to SI Swimsuit in 2025, Maher reunited with photographer Ben Watts, this time in Bermuda, for her first in-magazine feature. The Olympian and rugby sensation was the brand’s digital cover star back in September 2024, where she originally posed for Watt’s lens in Bellport, N.Y.
Check out Maher’s full 2025 gallery here.
Suni Lee: The Boca Raton
Another outstanding Olympian, Lee made her debut with SI Swimsuit in the 2025 issue, joining the aforementioned featured athletes and photographer Horton at The Boca Raton. Of shooting her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature, the gymnast told the brand, “It was probably the best day of my life. We had so much fun. So many good pictures and I can’t wait to see how they all come out.”