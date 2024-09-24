SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady Just Inspired the New ‘It Girl’ Haircut for Fall
If you’re feeling like a seasonal hair change is in order to usher in autumn, look no further than SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady for inspo. The model, mom and podcaster recently unveiled her fresh locks for fall, and to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit cover star shared an Instagram reel on Sept. 20, in which she filmed a transition from her summery blonde locks to her fresh and new seasonal style: a shaggy, dark blonde cut with long, face-framing bangs.
“A very bronde and shaggy Fall 👀,” McGrady wrote in her caption, while crediting New York- and Los Angeles-based hairstylist Kennedy Trisler with the incredible transformation.
We’re not the only ones obsessing over the Model Citizen podcast cohost’s fresh look for fall, either, as plenty of McGrady’s 714,000 followers chimed into the comments section with praise.
“Yussssssss,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan cheered.
“😮😮😮😮😮 Hunter!!!!” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry gasped.
“*shows hairdresser this video*,” a fan wrote.
“HUNTERRRR🔥🔥🔥,” Trisler chimed. “our best work yet ❤️.”
“Loooove!!!” another fan added. “Looks so good on you!!!”
So, if you’re planning to embrace a fresh look this fall, consider following McGrady’s lead with a shaggy cut and a slightly darker hue. We can’t wait to see how the 31-year-old California native styles her new locks in the weeks to come.
Take a look at McGrady’s solo 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover photo shoot in Mexico, and check out her group feature from the 60th anniversary issue, which was captured alongside 26 other brand legends in Hollywood, Fla., here.