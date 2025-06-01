Achieng Agutu Brings Impeccable Vibes and Beauty to SI Swimsuit Runway Show
The “Tantalizing Confidence Queen” Achieng Agutu is back and better than ever, strutting her stuff down the SI Swimsuit Runway Show catwalk. These stomping grounds are nothing new to Agutu, as she first made her debut on the Swim Week runway in 2023.
Becoming a 2023 Swim Search finalist alongside remarkable models like fellow returning 2025 faces Penny Lane and Jena Sims, Agutu walked the runway show that year before debuting in the 2024 issue with her shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai. She returned to the fold this year with a shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts. Tonight’s runway show at the W South Beach marks her third consecutive appearance at the event.
See her gorgeous looks at this year’s event below.
Agutu rocked a bright, bold and flirty two-piece featuring a fierce leopard print, reminding us of the fiery suit she rocked in Bermuda from JMP The Label this year.
And she didn’t stop serving with her second look, embracing the cowgirl aesthetic we’ve seen multiple times on the runway tonight. Going for an all-black ensemble, Agutu rocked a black and white string bikini with pretty bow detailing from Bain De Minuit and accessorized with a matching black cowboy hat.
When she’s not bringing her A-game with SI Swimsuit, Agutu continues to be social media’s favorite “bestie.” She uses her platform to spread positivity and inspire confidence with her powerful messages. Thanks to Agutu, women and men across the globe are pushed to be the best versions of themselves. The best cheerleader, she proves that her beauty on the outside definitely matches on the inside.
Agutu looked amazing in her gorgeous swimsuits tonight, turning many heads with her fierce energy. The same sentiment can be said for the other models who appeared on the runway, including 15 other SI Swimsuit models, five celebrities and six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search. Out of these six, one lucky woman will be chosen as the winner and earn a spot in the 2026 issue.
In addition to walking the runway, SI Swimsuit models—and other guests—enjoyed a plethora of activities during Swim Week, including pool parties, dinners, pop-ups and more. Our official partners aided in giveaways and gifts, providing exclusive experiences you could only get during the Miami event.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.