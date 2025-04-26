Alix Earle Paired a Black Beaded Bikini With Trendy, Polarizing Jorts and Fans Are Obsessed
Alix Earle’s outfits are always a topic of discussion—it’s just a result of being an A-lister with millions of followers and a phenomenal, elite wardrobe. And her latest Turks and Caicos look involved one historically polarizing item, but we’re kind of obsessed—and judging from the comment section, the content creator seems to have won over a ton of fans, too.
The 24-year-old is celebrating her friend Olivia Chatfield’s 25th birthday on the tropical island, and she just paired a super cute beaded black string bikini with ripped jorts and a mesh tank. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut on the cover of the inaugural digital issue last June and is set to grace the fold in this May’s physical magazine after her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned abs in the With Jean Maya Bikini Top ($39) and Bottom ($29).
The SipMARGS investor completed the streetwear-inspired ensemble with trendy, unique, baggy Bermuda denim shorts from SER.O.YA and a shimmery sheer gold tank top ($98) from Bella Venice for some added coverage.
Earle accessorized with sleek black Prada sunglasses, cream Bottega Veneta slides and a YSL crochet tote bag. Her jewelry was also a major standout, with tons of viewers begging to know where the custom “ALIX” lariat necklace, made by White Trash Charms, was from. She wore the same stylish piece during Coachella.
“Photos & a face plant,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned the carousel of images. She posed in front of a white wall and lush greenery. Her long blonde locks were tossed up into a loose bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose, and she opted for a super glowy, minimal glam look—including feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy mauve lip. The New Jersey native, who now lives in Miami, showed off her undeniable face card and bold smolder to the camera.
“This fit is it,” Kiara Pluess commented.
“just WOW,” Gabriela Moura wrote.
“so hot,” younger sister Ashtin Earle added.
“but like i need to know where the shorts are from !!!!,” Evie Negri-Albert exclaimed.
“Jorts nation RISE🆙,” one fan chimed.
“she single handedly bringing jorts back,” another declared.
“Sprints in heels. Falls in flats. Iconic,” someone else joked. In the final slide of the carousel, Earle—who is known for her love of wearing high heels for any and every occasion—was captured on the ground, laughing hysterically after taking a tumble.