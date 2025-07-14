Fans Can’t Get Enough of Alix Earle’s Bold Yellow Cut-Out Dress: ‘Body Is Tea’
If there’s one thing Alix Earle is going to do, it’s serve a major fashion moment. The 24-year-old influencer, who made history as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star last June, is summer personified in her latest yellow mini dress.
Anything but basic, her look is generating a buzz from friends and fans who can’t get enough of this unique cut-out piece.
To promote her partnership with SipMARGS, a canned margarita drink company she is now an investor in, Earle decided to dress up like the summer cocktail this past weekend, rocking a bright yellow short-sleeved mini dress with a flattering cut-out at her stomach, showcasing her impressive abs.
Enjoying some time in Montauk, Earle stepped out for a SipMARGS party at The Surf Lodge and documented her day on social media. “We are getting dressed as a margarita,” she declared on TikTok, showing off her fabulous look, also including blue and silver accents on the dress, small gold hoop earrings and clear and silver heels.
Sharing a humorous video alongside influencer Connor Wood on Instagram, all Earle’s followers could focus on was her incredible dress, and we cannot blame them.
“this dress is perfection,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.
“that fit is EVERYTHING,” content creator Em Greenwood gushed.
“The best fit ever. 👏👏,” said stylist Carly Jordan.
“Body is tea 😍,” added swimwear brand Lazur—a statement we just can’t deny.
“You are the only person on the planet that could pull off that dress,” a fan wrote.
If you’ve been following Earle on social media, you’ll know 2025 has been a particularly momentous year for the influencer. Kicking off the new year with appearances in multiple Super Bowl ads, she’s also partnered with brands like Pantene, landed on the cover of Vogue Türkiye with her sister Ashtin and returned to SI Swimsuit for her first appearance in the print magazine, as well as on the catwalk for the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.
Most recently, she landed on TIME’s 2025 Most Influential Digital Voices list alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher and Haley Kalil.
And Earle shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Later this year, she’ll compete on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, calling the decision to join the cast “a very obvious decision to say yes.”
Check out Earle’s SI Swimsuit photo shoots in Miami (2024) and Jamaica (2025).