Barbara Palvin Is Angelic in White Sheath Dress With Stunning Side Slit at Paris Fashion Week
The last two days of fashion month are (sadly) upon us. September has seen the coming and going of New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, and all of the glamorous designer collections that come with them. Each year, the month pays tribute to the incredible skill of the fashion tastemakers, or the luxury designers who dictate trends each season. And each year, we pay tribute to the fabulous attendees, including the celebrities and models, who make appearances in the crowds at runway shows, parties and the like and set seasonal trends of their own.
Every fall, we owe a majority of our closet inspiration to the forces on the ground at these global events. It was, in part, fashion weeks that brought us the incredible red trend of fall 2023, among other things. And this year’s slew of celebrations haven’t disappointed either.
All month long, we’ve been on the lookout for trends to cover and styles to emulate. And we’ve found as much in the fashion choices of models Camille Kostek and Emily Ratajkowski—and even former Olympian Aly Raisman. But the latest to bring us late-September style inspiration is model Barbara Palvin.
It comes as no surprise to find ourselves inspired by the Hungarian model. She is, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Her red carpet appearances are nothing if not a testament to her impeccable fashion sense, and we always walk away from encounters with her aesthetic feeling just that much more motivated to dress well.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the 30-year-old attended the Business of Fashion gala during Paris Fashion Week. It was a red carpet affair, and Palvin more than complied with the luxury dress code. The model showed up to the event in a stunning white strapless sheath dress with an even more stunning side slit. She contrasted the bright dress with a pair of black pointed heels and a daring dark red lip.
Though relatively simple in silhouette (and classic in color, too), the dress—in combination with Palvin’s choice of dark accents—was a statement-maker all the same. But where fashion is concerned, making statements is the model’s M.O., so her glamorous red carpet appearance didn’t take us by surprise.
But it did certainly inspire us. Post-Labor Day whites may be uncommon, but we’re thinking of taking a page out of Palvin’s book and carrying the hue into the fall.