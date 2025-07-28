Bikinis That Make Tanning Easy: Best Styles for Soaking Up the Sun
When the forecast predicts clear skies and warm weather, folks around the world find themselves soaking up the sun. If that sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place.
With dainty straps, adjustable coverage and line-reducing silhouettes, there are several bikinis optimized to help you achieve your tan. However, it is essential to protect your skin when exposed to the sun, especially given the limited fabric that may be on your body.
Let’s take a look at some of our best tips for catching rays, including the best bikini styles for your figure, the best brands to snag a suit from and the best sun care precautions to take before you lay out.
Our favorite tanning-friendly swimsuits
Skatie
Consider the Ella Top ($60) and Kristen Bottom ($60) duo from Skatie to be your perfect string bikini. With tiny straps that you can adjust to your liking and convertible bottoms that adapt to your comfort level, this top (made from 100% recycled polyester) and bottom (made from 79% recycled polyester) will make you look and feel good.
Ark Swimwear
The multi-style Minimal Bandeau Top ($80) and Ruched Bottoms ($80) combo from Ark Swimwear allows for strapless and halter-style wear, making it ideal for lying out by the pool or a day at the beach. It has no padding, but still adjusts to your comfort levels due to its ties and ruched fabric.
Tinye Swimwear
The itty-bitty Micro Bikini Top ($35) and Micro Bikini Bottoms ($35) from Tinye come in nearly 20 different colorways. Made with recycled spandex and nylon, this duo is an eco-friendly and fashionable option, with bottoms that can be sported high or low-waisted.
Swimsuits For All
The Valentina Ruched Bandeau Bikini Top ($32-$64) and Virtuoso Ruched Side Tie Bottoms ($22-$44) from Swimsuits For All offer a unique texture to a staple style, featuring bottoms with a “tummy control” lining and a top with built-in cups for added support. The set is also available in a wide range of sizes, with the tops available in sizes 6 to 28 and the bottoms available in sizes 4 to 28.
SAME
This SAME Knotted Bandeau Top ($95) and 90s Bottom ($95) leave little to the imagination, making it a certified staple set for a day in the sun. Tying in its center, this bandeau top features a sturdy hook closure to keep you supported and its high-legged bottoms add a modern flair to a retro cut.
Cuts that maximize sun exposure
Triangle tops: This often adjustable style features skinny ties, resulting in minimal tan lines around the back and chest.
String bikinis: As noted above, the thin ties on a string bikini keep coverage and shadows to a minimum.
Thong or cheeky bottoms: Lacking in rear coverage, these bottoms provide maximum exposure for maximum sun.
Micro bikinis: These ultra-low profile styles have been gaining popularity and are often the option with the least fabric.
In short, aim for adjustable tops and bottoms with side ties for more (or less) coverage where needed.
The right materials for sun seekers
When searching for your next swimsuit to (safely) catch some rays, there are several details to look out for—and they start with the garment’s color. Light colors will reflect sunlight, keeping you cooler, but you also may tan more slowly as a result. Meanwhile, dark colors can accelerate your tanning process as they absorb more heat, but that means you’ll also feel warmer.
With any color swimsuit, look for fade-resistant materials to avoid discoloration (such as chlorine-resistant swimsuits), and opt for quick-drying and breathable fabrics to reduce heat retention when spending time outdoors. Also, avoid thicker fabrics when tanning, as they can leave an uneven impression on the skin.
Which tan-friendly bikini suits you?
Petite frames: For the appearance of a longer frame and cleaner tan lines, opt for micro bikinis or bandeau tops.
Larger busts: For extra bust support, look for halter tops or bandeaus with built-in underwire.
Smaller busts: Opt for a push-up top for extra lift, or try a micro bikini for minimal support and fabric.
Larger bottom: If you want a flattering cut to shape the rear, high-cut cheeky bottoms should do the trick.
Smaller bottom: For the illusion of added curve, check out a scrunch or Brazilian cut bottom.
Top labels for tan-perfect swimwear
You can find strapless and bandeau bikini tops from Kulani Kinis for under $65, and Pac Sun-brand strapless tanning tops are under $35.
For bottoms, find Brazilian and thong style bottoms at Calzedonia for under $40 and Sommer Swim for under $100. If you’d rather buy a complete set, you can find an entire string swimsuit—which also features adjustable straps—at Triangl for under $135, Tropic of C for under $140 and MINIMALE ANIMALE for under $255.
Trend forecast: bikinis for a better glow
Wrap-around suits: These swimsuits feature creative tie styles with minimal fabric to add a playful touch to a staple string bikini.
Convertible tops: If you’re aiming to avoid distinct tan lines, opt this this top to style multiple ways.
One-strap asymmetrical suits: These unique and stylish swimsuits offer reduced coverage with a unique silhouette.
Ultra-high-leg cuts: These bottoms elongate your legs and and expose more skin.
Ribbed micro bikinis: A trending style in a staple texture, ribbed swimsuits are slim and comfortable.
Neutral palettes: Keeping the color of your bikini to a minimum may enhance the warmth of your tan, especially if wearing a light-colored swimsuit.
Smart sun practices with minimal swimwear
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen that is water-resistant and includes SPF 30+. The association also recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, with an initial application applied approximately 15 minutes before heading outside.
When tanning specifically, be aware of easy-to-miss areas when applying your SPF, such as under bikini straps and adjustable ties. For your most even tan, make sure to rotate positions and wear a hat or sunglasses to protect your eyes and head, even when lying out in the sun.
“When it comes to skin cancer, the most important thing is to avoid burning. The second most important thing is to decrease cumulative sun exposure,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anetta Reszko told Vogue. “You can enjoy the sun and protect your skin. Healthy skin isn’t about extremes—it’s about consistency and informed choices.”
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.