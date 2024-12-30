Birthday Girl Jena Sims Stunned in This Feminine Crochet Thong Two-Piece—Available Now in 28 Colors
Actress-model Jena Sims is truly a multi-talented force to be reckoned with. The 36-year-old, who celebrates her birthday today, is the founder and president of the organization HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), which hosts the Pageant of Hope event, highlighting young people with disabilities and other disadvantages. The former beauty queen knows first-hand how being recognized and celebrated can impact one’s “self-confidence and self-worth,” and she aims to “pass this winning feeling on to kids and teens facing challenges,” as she told Mestiza New York.
Sims’s dedication to helping others is one of the many reasons we were so excited to welcome her into the SI Swimsuit fold. After being discovered through the brand’s annual Swim Search, which she co-won, the mom of one posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue and absolutely slayed it. Although she had already walked the Sports Illustrated runway during 2023’s Miami Swim Week—while seven months pregnant with her son Crew—it was so amazing to see her officially appear on the pages of the magazine. Sims also returned to the runway for the brand’s 2024 event.
For her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot, Sims rocked a variety of different one-pieces and two-pieces, but one of our favorites is an absolute staple for anyone’s closet. And while the copper color the model, who is married to pro golfer Brooks Koepka, wore is no longer available, a whopping 28 colors are ready for purchase right now.
Becca Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
Sims flaunted her toned backside in the gorgeous crochet thong two-piece, offering a feminine and sexy look. The suit features string ties and tassels on top and bottom to create the perfect fit in style. The 28 colors available to buy right now include a classic baby pink, a sweet lemon yellow and white, a fun watermelon red and neon pink and many more. Channel your inner Sims and add this item to your closet while you still can. Plus, the Andi Bagus site is currently offering a holiday sale, with 20% off storewide.
Shop body chains like Sims’s on the Goldfish website.
For Sims’s big 3-5, the festivities have already begun. Taking to her Instagram story this past weekend, the Nutcrackers actress rocked an awesome quarter-sleeve neon green and gray knee-length dress from Cult Gaia, featuring the most perfect cut-out, revealing her incredible abs. She completed her look with neon green open-toed shoes and a colorful purse as she posed for a mirror selfie ahead of the celebrations.
Cheers to Sims on her special day!