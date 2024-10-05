Cameron Brink Shares How Her Pre-Game Routine Differs From Getting Ready for Paris Fashion Week
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink is a true sensation on and off the court. The No. 2 WNBA draft pick, who played her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks before suffering from a torn ALC injury, has solidified her status as a Gen-Z fashion icon. Always debuting eye-catching, jaw-dropping pre-game looks, Brink has seamlessly blended her love for basketball with her passion for fashion.
From being a New Balance ambassador to being featured in a SKIMS campaign, the 22-year-old really is a rising star in both arenas. And while she’s been away from the game recovering from her surgery, Brink has really “leaned into being a girly girl.”
Most recently, she made headlines with her debut at Paris Fashion Week, attending Balenciaga’s runway show in a massive, hard to miss animal print coat from the luxury fashion house, just before another life-changing moment: her engagement. Longtime boyfriend Ben Felter popped the question in a surprise proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower earlier this week.
As someone who effortlessly pulls off bold, statement-making looks before games, Brink’s personal style has become a talking point. “My love of fashion and basketball has helped me tap into both sides of myself,” she told Vogue. “The older I get, I realize that dressing more femininely, away from basketball, is truly the best escape.”
Balenciaga, founded in Spain in 1919 by Cristóbal Balenciaga, is known for defying tradition and highlighting unique perspectives on their runway, making the show a fitting place for Brink, whose own sense of style often breaks the mold of traditional sports fashion. As for the coat, she knows it was dramatic, but she was looking to “make a statement” and felt “authentically” herself in the luxury garment.
When getting ready for a game, the New Jersey native’s focus is entirely on mental preparation. It’s a “meditative” process, she told the outlet. “I don’t like to listen to a lot of music—I usually get ready alone and have a routine of my pre-game meal, light makeup and game visualization.” For her, this routine is about staying grounded and preparing her mind and body for the competition ahead.
In contrast, Brink’s prep for glamorous occasions like Paris Fashion Week tends to be much more social. “I love my hair and makeup team—chatting, listening to music and laughing is absolutely the best part,” she added.