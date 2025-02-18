Cameron Brink Brings Supermodel Energy to NBA All-Star Weekend in Blue Bra Top, Mini Skirt
Cameron Brink is proving yet again that she can dominate both the hardwood and the fashion world. The 23-year-old WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 draft pick last year and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, stepped out for NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in a striking Balmain two-piece set that was nothing short of a statement.
The blonde beauty rocked the brand’s monogrammed Labyrinth knit skirt ($1,090) and matching Knit halterneck top ($1,190), an ultra-chic duo that featured the French fashion house’s signature gold hardware and ribbed detailing. The cropped bandeau-style top, which fastened at the neck with four “Double Chain Lion” press studs, highlighted her sculpted abs, while the high-waisted, figure-hugging skirt accentuated her long, lean legs.
Styled by Mary Gonsalves Kinney, Brink completed the bold look with sheer black tights tucked into knee-high black boots from Jimmy Choo and a sleek sequined Cult Gaia mini purse. The New Jersey native piled on the accessories, layering silver bangles and a luxurious wristwatch with a diamond pendant necklace. Her voluminous blonde waves cascaded down her shoulders, styled in flirty, tousled beachy waves that added an extra layer of movement to the designer ensemble.
For glam, the Straight to Cam podcast cohost kept it radiant and glowy. She opted for feathered brows, a flawless, sun-kissed base, rosy cheeks and her signature fierce black winged eyeliner. A glossy, plump berry lip tied everything together, adding a pop of color to the elegant, elevated aesthetic.
The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Florida with photographer Ben Horton late last year for her photo shoot in this May’s magazine, power posed for an Instagram photo dump recapping her weekend and high-fashion moments.
“All star weekend⭐️,” the Urban Decay and New Balance ambassador captioned the carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers on Feb. 17.
“Wowieeee😍😍,” Okikiola Iriafen commented.
“MWAHHHH 😽😽,” Sydney Bordonaro added.
Brink, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter last fall, has been steadily cementing her status in the world of fashion and modeling. From unique tunnel walk looks to bold red carpet ensembles and edgy street-style moments, she continues to prove her versatility and ability to command attention in any setting.
The athlete’s fashion evolution has been just as deliberate as her game, and Kinney has been instrumental in this journey. “I see my role in spotlighting these athletes as incredibly important,” Kinney said. “Finding the right look that makes her feel powerful, sexy and beautiful is key to building authentic, long-term brand relationships. We are projecting her power both on and off the court. Cameron has an innate sense of style, and my job is to channel that. Even before brands knew who she was, I used every contact in my fashion arsenal to make sure they did.”